Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley: Italian comfort food coming to Calistoga

Although the heart of Napa Valley food is Italian, a number of favorite Italian family restaurants have closed of late, notably Villa Romano and Ca’ Momi here, Bosko’s and D’Amici in Calistoga.

Now Calistoga is getting a new Italian restaurant that promises to restore that missing food and ambience. Mangia Mi is coming to the back half of the old All Seasons restaurant at Lincoln and Washington.

Its owners are Rebecca White and Kara Keefe. White is the chef, Keefe the wine expert. They also own the successful and continuing 7-year-old Mangia Mi in Rincon, Puerto Rico on the island’s west coast.

They aren’t from Puerto Rico originally, however, and White comes from a part-Italian family in Connecticut where she learned to make fresh Italian comfort food from her relatives. The couple has lived in Calistoga eight months after falling in love with the area while on vacation.

All the pasta and pizza dough at Mangia Mi will be made fresh daily. When it’s out, it’s out. All the seafood will be fresh, so they may not serve it some days.

The pizza is New Haven style with a thin crust, which they bake in a Mugnaini wood-burning oven, including a New Haven specialty, a clam pizza with no red sauce and no cheese, just clams, oil and garlic.

They will focus on wines from Calistoga with 25 or so by the glass.

After opening on Friday, June 3, they plan to throw a party every night. Their motto is, “A place to get sauced.”

Now let’s find a replacement for Ca’ Momi.

Napa Valley Community Celebration is just for locals

A Napa Valley Community Celebration will be held on the Saturday following the Napa Valley Vintners’ new Collective Napa Valley Barrel Auction Weekend next month.

It will be on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Veterans Park in Yountville.

It’s free for those who live or work here to attend and you can buy wine tastes and food from trucks.

The organizers encourage you to bike (or walk) to the event or park at Laird Family Estate and take a Napa Valley Wine Trolley shuttle to the festival.

Music and games will be part of the fun. www.collectivenapavalley.org

C Casa has moved taqueria

C Casa Taqueria quietly moved into its new location in the former Kitchen Door at the Oxbow Public Market last week. Look for the same favorite offerings, all gluten-free, plus some new additions.

The fancier C Casa restaurant in the space is not yet serving but is expected to open soon. In addition to inside seating, it will have tables, some with firepits, on the deck.

Expect some surprises from new chef Ignacio Beltrán, a CIA graduate who has worked in a number of restaurants in the valley including Gran Eléctrica before it shut down.

C Casa's old kiosk will become Moro, a Moroccan restaurant from chef Mahoud Lahlou, a pioneer in modern Moroccan cuisine with restaurants in San Francisco.

L’chaim Napa Valley – The Jewish Food & Wine Festival

The inaugural Jewish Food and Wine Festival with wine from more than 15 Jewish vintners, four craft beers, Jewish foods, entertainment, music and dancing comes to the CIA at Copia in Napa on Aug. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Admission is $25 to $90 at www.cbsnapa.org.

Out of the Fire 2022

Out of the Fire, the fourth annual fundraising evening in support of The Napa Salvation Army Culinary Training Academy, will be held at Raymond Vineyards in St. Helena on Thursday, Aug. 18.

It features a wine and appetizer reception, a family-style dinner served by the Salvation Army chef team and silent and live auctions.

Tickets are $235 at napa.salvationarmy.org.

Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. See www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com. During May you can catch Paul on Tony Kilgallin’s show, "Wining and Dining in Napa Valley" on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. on Napa Valley TV.