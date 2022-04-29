Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley: Kitchen Door sets a date

After a long build out, Kitchen Door will reopen on June 7 at its new location in First Street Napa across from Compline.
The restaurant has been a favorite of both locals and visitors since it was established at the Oxbow Public Market in 2011 but it closed late last year to move to the new site.
Kitchen Door’s larger new space will feature a new cocktail program plus indoor and outdoor seating in the heart of downtown Napa but will continue to highlight chef Todd Humphries’ popular cooking.
They are currently hiring staff, in case you are interested.
C Casa will open shortly in its old site in the Oxbow.
Kitchen Door, 1300 First St., Suite 272
Compline Restaurant opening a wine shop
Speaking of First Street Napa, a number of tenants are moving to new, generally larger or permanent spaces.
Compline Restaurant is opening a wine shop in Suite 319 next to the Napa Valley Visitor Center, replacing Habituate, which is moving to another location in the development.
Compline has had a small wine section in the nearby restaurant offering many unusual and well-priced wines.
Cinco de Mayo at La Calenda
La Calenda will have three days of fun for el Cinco de Mayo including a street fiesta on Saturday, May 7.
Street fiesta hours are Saturday, May 7, are noon to 7 p.m.
La Calenda, 6518 Washington St., Yountville, lacalendamex.com, 833-682-8226
St. Helena Farmers’ Market starts its season
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market will start its 36th season at Crane Park on Friday, May 6 from 7:30 a.m. until noon.
With its opening of this market, Farmstead’s community farmers market is ending until the fall.
The St. Helena market will continue rain (we should hope!) or shine every Friday through Oct. 28.
Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, sthelenafarmersmkt.org
Happy hours and mead class at Barnhouse Napa Brews
Barnhouse Napa Brews has a happy hour Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. It features $5 beers ($8 for Mad Fritz) and $1 off English pies.
Barnhouse Napa Brews, 1004 Clinton St, Napa, barnhousenapa.com, 707-690-6272
Ace & Vine extends happy hour
The Deck restaurant at Ace & Vine card club has extended its happy hour to 6 p.m. It starts at 3 p.m.
If you buy a starter, you can get another starter of equal or lesser value for free.
Ace & Vine, 505 Lincoln Ave., Napa, aceandvine.com
Addendum to reopen for summer on Friday
Addendum, the seasonal lunch spot behind Ad Hoc in Yountville, returns on May 6 with a new chef, David Hodson, a Thomas Keller restaurant alumnus who will also supervise Ad Hoc.
Addendum sells buttermilk fried chicken, pulled pork and chicken sandwiches and side dishes to go or eat at picnic tables there.
It’s open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Addendum, 6476 Washington St., Yountville, www.thomaskeller.com/addendum
CIA at Copia to offer gluten-free cooking camp for teenagers
The Gluten Intolerance Group will sponsor the Generation GF Teen Summit for teens aged 13 to 18 at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia June 30 through July 1.
Under the guidance of CIA chefs, students will work in teams to produce gluten-free meals to enjoy and share.
The program fee is $950 per teen and $150 per parent to attend afternoon educational sessions only. Visit gluten.org/teen-summit-2022
Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com.
