Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley: Legit Provisions moving to Napa

Legit Provisions in St. Helena is temporarily closed as it prepares to move to Napa but we don’t know where it’s going.

The market and grab-and-go café has been in the space at 1304 Main St. It specializes in fresh farm-to-table meals, including Kansas City-style barbeque. Its chef is Kiersten Firquain from Kansas City, who goes by Chef K.

Silverado strawberry stand opens

As a sure sign that spring is here, Nai’s strawberry stand has opened for the season at 2149 Silverado Trail just north of Napa.

They will also have blackberries, and other vegetables and fruit as the season develops.

Eat at the French Laundry

I just received a rare (i.e., never-before) email promotion from Tock inviting recipients to eat at the French Laundry. You might want to tape it to your refrigerator to have it handy.

Most slots are sold out long in advance, but there seem to be openings for Mother’s Day and a surf and turf special that may set new records.

These listings are for prepaid meals per person and don’t include wine, taxes or tip:

• Dining Room: Chef’s Tasting or Tasting of Vegetables, $350

• Bay Laurel Tree Table in the courtyard for six or seven people, $500

• Courtyard dining for parties of two to seven, $450

• The Board Room for parties of 8 to 12, $500

• Private dining room in the main restaurant for parties of 8 to 12, $500

• Mother’s Day with a luxury tasting menu on May 8, $650

• “Surf and Turf” on Thursday, May 19, for a Miyazaki Wagyu and Regiis Ova Caviar tasting menu. Parties of two to 12, $1,200 each

You can make a reservation at www.exploretock.com/tfl. Have your credit card ready.

You can now order online at Loveski’s

If you’ve been discouraged from waiting in line at Loveski’s Deli in Oxbow Public Market, you can now order online in advance at www.toasttab.com/loveski-napa.

They say the order will be ready in 20-25 minutes.

I suggest you not order water, however. A cardboard carton costs $3. Napa water isn’t that bad…

Restaurants Care happy hour for restaurant managers and owners

Restaurants Care in California has a strange problem. Many people in the restaurant business don’t know that it can help food and beverage workers when they face illness, injury, death in the family and other challenges.

Restaurant managers and owners are invited to learn more at a complimentary happy hour on May 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Napario.

Email Taylor at thorwitz@calrest.org to be added to the guest list.

Napario, 943 Water St. in the Napa Oxbow District

Cinco de Mayo at El Toque

This sells out fast: On May 5, La Toque becomes El Toque and serves a Cinco de Mayo dinner to benefit Puertas Abiertas. After two years of pandemic hardship, Puertas Abiertas needs our support more than ever.

Reserve at www.exploretock.com/LaToque.

Festival Napa Valley’s Taste of Napa returns in July

Taste of Napa, the popular food, wine and music extravaganza of Festival Napa Valley, is returning this year on Saturday, July 16, at the Meritage Resort and Spa.

Guests can sample from more than 70 local wineries, restaurants and culinary artisans.

Early tickets are $150 at www.festivalnapavalley.org.

Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com.