Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley: New Year’s Eve in Napa Valley

Here is a round-up of New Year's activities from around the valley.

Napa

Andaz Hotel

The Andaz Hotel will have a New Year’s Eve Party with Midnight Crush on the Mercantile Terrace where the bubbles will be flowing and people will be celebrating from 6 to 10 p.m.

1450 First St., Napa, 707-687-1234

Archer Hotel

The Archer Hotel is going all out for New Year’s Eve with a Roarin’ ‘20s theme). You can choose either the standard or VIP treatment.

The Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar will offer shellfish and Mediterranean stations, passed appetizers, plus carving stations and dinner buffet at Charlie Palmer Steak, dessert and coffee stations, plus casino games, live band and dancing.

VIP tickets start at 7 p.m. and include a premium bar with Krug + Perrier-Jouët Grand Cru in a VIP suite with balcony access and VIP casino room access for $595 per person.

General admission starts at 8 p.m. and includes a standard bar with JCB No. 21 + JCB No. 69 for $270. Reserve at www.eventbrite.com

Archer Hotel, 1230 First St., Napa

Be Bubbly Napa

Ring in the New Year at Be Bubbly Napa Valley with Be Bubbly surprises. Tickets include a bottle of Champagne, a Be Bubbly mask and nibbles plus musical performances, dancers and a DJ. A ticket costs cover two guests and costs $400 at www.exploretock.com.

Be Bubbly Napa, 1407 Second St., Napa, www.bebubblynapa.com

Hal Yamashita

Hal Yamashita is open on New Year's Eve from 4:30 to 10 p.m. for last order with a special menu.

Hal Yamashita, 1300 Main St., Suite 100, Napa, www.halnapa.com

La Toque

In light of continuing concern with the pandemic, La Toque will host a more intimate evening staggered from 7:30 to 9 p.m. with each party seated at its own table.

Dinner is $425 per person and includes a Champagne & Caviar tasting, a six-course tasting menu, party favors and for those who party until midnight, more Champagne to ring in the New Year. Expect fresh truffles, Japanese Wagyu beef and fresh seafood.

Optional wine pairings with the five savory courses are $200 per person.

In addition to New Year’s Eve in person, La Toque is also offering a to-go options – a Champagne & Caviar Party Kit, a Truffled Egg Breakfast Kit and a Truffle Sandwich to toast at home to help you start the New Year in style.

La Toque, 1314 McKinstry St., Napa, latoque.com, 707-257-5157

Meritage Resort and Spa

The Meritage will have a masquerade evening for New Year’s Eve with a few options.

The New Year’s Eve celebration dinner will be in the Carneros Ballroom from 6 to 10 p.m. This Masquerade-themed evening includes an wine country-inspired buffet, live music by Pop Fiction, party favors, a Trinitas Cellars 20th anniversary balloon drop and Champagne toast at midnight. Private tables are available by request. The cost is $222 per person and includes admission to the after-party in the Meritage Ballroom.

A winemaker’s dinner featuring Trinitas Cellars will be held in the Estate Cave starting with a reception at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. dinner. This annual tradition highlights the best of the culinary team’s talents paired with Trinitas wine. The cost of $395 per person includes admission to the after-party.

The masquerade-themed after-party will be in the Meritage Ballroom from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. featuring the band Pop Fiction, party favors, a Trinitas Cellars balloon drop, bars open for drink purchases and a Champagne toast at midnight. A party ticket only is $110.

The VIP after-party will be in a special area in the Meritage Ballroom from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. The $1,500 cost includes two bottles of G.H. Mumm and premium seating for up to six people. Buy tickets at www.cellarpass.com.

Meritage Resort, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, 866-370-6272

Napa Valley Bistro

Napa Valley Bistro will be serving New Year's Eve specials including Humboldt Bay Kumamoto oysters on the half shell, $20; fresh Maine lobster bisque, $9/$13; ahi tuna poke, $20 and fresh Maine lobster salad, $25, as starters. Main courses include smoked Sonoma duck breast with thyme-sage risotto, $39; grass-fed short ribs, $42; Creekstone Farms rib eye steak white truffle fries $44; and Bistro Surf 'N' Turf, $48.

Napa Valley Bistro, 975 Clinton St., Napa, www.napavalleybistro.com, 707-666-2383

Silverado Resort serves in both the Grill and Ballroom.

Enjoy a three-course meal at The Grill with favorites from lobster bisque to Dungeness crab and tenderloin of beef, to chocolate trio mousse with Rum Anglaise and vanilla ice cream. The price is $79 www.silveradoresort.com.

The Silverado New Year’s Eve buffet is 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the Ballroom. The festivities begin at 9:30 p.m. with live music and dancing, midnight balloon drop, Champagne toast and party favors. The buffet is $195 at silverado.ipoolside.com.

The after party is $75 per person. For reservations, call 855-829-0940 or email fb@silveradoresort.com

Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa

Tarla

Tarla Mediterranean Bar + Grill will serve an extensive a la carter New Year's Eve menu, especially featuring Eastern Mediterranean specialties but also including familiar classics like Surf & Turf.

1480 First St., Napa, www.tarlagrill.com. 707-255-5599

Wine Train

Celebrate the New Year by reserving an upgraded lunch experience on either the Gourmet Express or the Vista Dome trains on Dec. 31. A special menu will be offered along with a welcome toast of sparkling wine. New Year’s décor including a festive 2022 balloon arch is available for photo opportunities in the train station.

Reservations can be made online or call 800-427-4124 for more information.

Napa Valley Wine Train, 1275 McKinstry St., Napa, 707-253-2111

Yountville

Regiis Ova Caviar and Champagne Lounge

Regiis Ova Caviar and Champagne Lounge is having a party on New Year’s Eve with caviar, Champagne and other luxuries. The cost is $325.

Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge, 6480 Washington St., Yountville, www.regiisova.com

St. Helena

Acacia House

Acacia House will offer New Year’s Eve additions like Dungeness crab tartlet with Kaluga caviar, $90; hot and cold oysters with Champagne and uni butter, $42; Surf & Turf of kombu-aged striploin and abalone picada, $89; Duck a l’Orange (for two) with potato rosti and duck liver mousse, $120, plus Speculoos baked Alaska (for two) $32.

It will serve New Year’s Day brunch with special additions Malasadas cane sugar and pomegranate molasses, $12; Crab Benedict with Dungeness crab and Béarnaise $22; buttermilk fried quail butter and waffle with maple syrup, $26; dry-aged steak and eggs, $38; Hangtown fry with farm eggs, house sausage and fried oysters, $23. Add Kaluga caviar, $30.

Acacia House by Chris Cosentino, Alila Napa Valley, 1915 Main St., St. Helena, www.acaciahouserestaurant.com, 707-963-9004

The Charter Oak

New Year's weekend brunch

The Charter oak will serve two days of brunch plus bottomless mimosas to kick off 2022. They’ll feature a spread of seasonal brunch items to enjoy including TCO posole, waffles, pastrami hash and more. Reserve at resy.com.

The Charter Oak Restaurant, 1050 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena

Cook St. Helena

Cook St. Helena will serve the regular menu with special additions on New Year’s Eve from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cook St. Helena, 1310 Main St., St Helena, cooksthelena.com, 707-963-7088

Goose & Gander

Goose and Gander hosts a New Year’s Eve Supper Club & Speakeasy with live Ragtime music by Jim Maihack in the downstairs bar.

A classic and elegant five-course dinner is $195 per person. Optional wine pairing, $95.

First seating, 6-6:30 p.m. Second seating, 9-9:30 p.m.

Visit www.goosegander.com for menu and tickets.

Harvest Inn

Harvest Table will serve a special New Year’s Eve menu including Surf and Turf of lobster tail and petite NY strip steak. The menu is $95 per person and $55 for wine pairings. Seating is from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Harvest Inn, One Main Street, St. Helena, www.harvesttablenapa.com, 707-967-4695

Press

Ring in 2022 at Press with a seven-course tasting menu of indulgent dishes like Smoked Sea Scallop with Crisped Chestnut, Chinese Broccoli, Shinko Pear, Ricotta Gnudi served with Matsutake and Jamón Mangalitsa Jus and the seasonal classic, Beef Wellington. New head pastry chef Mina Pizarro will create a dessert with a nod to her Filipino heritage: Montblanc with Chestnut-Cognac Ice Cream and Whipped Coconut Cream. The entire menu is at www.pressnapavalley.com/event/nye2021.

The cost is $135 per person with wine pairing for an additional $95 per person. Seating is 5 to 10 p.m.

Reservations can be made at www.exploretock.com/pressnapavalley/experience/313458/nye-prix-fixe-7-course-dinner?date=2021-12-31&size=2&time=20%3A00

The Saint

The Saint will be throwing a Moulin Rouge New Year’s Eve party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. DJ Dorn will be spinning dance music of all genres -- techno-swing and classic remixes for all ages. Festive attire.

Tickets are $50 at www.thesaintnapavalley.com/events. VIP Tables with champagne bottle service also available. Tickets sell out quickly, so don’t delay if you'd like to celebrate with them.

Send questions to heidi@thesaintnapavalley.com.

The Saint, 1351 Main St., St. Helena

Calistoga

Truss Restaurant + Bar

Ring in the New Year with an elegant prix fixe menu at the Truss Living Room. Two seatings are available for booking, an early seating with three-course menu (5 to 7 p.m.) starting at $155 per person, and a late seating with five-course menu (8 to 10 p.m.) starting at $195 per person. Wine pairings are available all evening for an additional fee.

Menu highlights for both seatings include a welcome glass of Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs sparkling wine, jumbo prawns with watercress, leek and potato, Wagyu beef with onion purée, porcini-potato pavé and citrus gremolata, and a festive white truffle ice cream with banana, malt and hazelnut.

Reserve through OpenTable or call 707-709-2100. For parties larger than 7 and for private dining, reach out to Janine.Cortez@fourseasons.com.

To Go

Southside New Year’s Eve fried chicken party

Southside will provide buckets of fried chicken for parties. Place your order for Friday, Dec. 31 at www.southsidenapa.com

Southside Century, 35 Gasser Drive, Suite B, Napa

Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com.