Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley: Restaurant Week starts Thursday

Visit Napa Valley created Napa Valley Restaurant Week during the winter to encourage locals to enjoy our local bounty. It features 10 days of special meals and discounts to enjoy across the valley’s five cities and town from Thursday, Jan. 21 to Sunday, Jan. 30. Some restaurants also waive corkage or have special deals on Napa Valley wines
Due to the COVID surge, however, fewer restaurants are participating this year than before it hit. Confirm — and make reservations — before you go out.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
Here are some of the specials being offered:
Napa
• Alba Restaurant at River Terrace Inn: three-course dinner for $45
• Angèle Restaurant & Bar: three-course lunch for $35 and dinner for $55
• Boon Fly Café: brunch for two for $50
• Charlie Palmer Steak House: three-course dinner for $65, wine $20
• Compline Wine Bar & Restaurant: two-course lunch $35 and 3-course dinner $50
People are also reading…
• Empress M three-course lunch: $18 and three-course dinner $28
• Galpão Gaucho: Full Rodizio dinner for $60
• The Grove at Copia: three-course dinner for $42
• Olive & Hay Restaurant At The Meritage Resort: three-course dinner for $42
• Napa General Store: three-course lunch for $25
• The Grill at Silverado Resort: dinner entree for $20.22
• Tarla Mediterranean Grill: two-course lunch for $25 and 3-course dinner for $49
• Trade Brewing flight of beer and a bite for $25
Yountville
• Brix Restaurant and Gardens: three-course dinner for $45
• Lucy Restaurant & Bar at Bardessono: two-course lunch for $30
• North Block Restaurant: three-course dinner for $55
St. Helena
• Acacia House: three-course dinner for $65
• Brasswood Bar + Kitchen: three-course dinner and wine pairing for $45
• Clif Family Bruschetteria: lunch and wine pairing for $35
• Legit Provisions: three-course lunch for $20
Calistoga
• Evangeline: three-course dinner for $45
• Fleetwood Restaurant: three-course dinner for $32
• House of Better: three-course dinner for $28
• Lovina: three-course dinner for $49
For more details, visit visitnapavalley.com/events/annual-events/restaurant-week.
More for locals at the CIA
As the CIA at Copia opens more and more of its attractions, it offers more reasons for locals to visit.
Its garden is overflowing with produce, and they now sell some of it to the community. They offer a selection of fresh seasonal produce at the Marketplace daily. The veggies and fruit are harvested on Thursday and for sale while they last. To find out what’s available, follow the CIA at Copia on Instagram or just visit.
If it’s lunchtime, you can grab a sandwich at the Lunch Box in the former box office. It replaces Contimo, which now has its own spot downtown. The Lunch Box serves Mediterranean lunch items like sandwiches, spreads, salads, and snacks Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can order online and enjoy the food in the garden, go inside by the self-serve Wine Bar, or take the food to go.
The Garden at the Grove restaurant (they seem to use that name for the inside restaurant, too) is open once again under Turkish-born chef Sayat Ozyilmaz. It offers interesting Mediterranean-inspired personal and shareable plates inspired by what’s ready from the Copia gardens.
Eat indoors and in the garden with California wines and beverages. It’s open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner.
The Grove is also serving weekend brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and has introduced Sunday Night Suppers, special prix-fixe menus offered every Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chef Ozyilmaz and his team will prepare seasonal dishes including roasted sunchoke soup, crispy saffron tahdig rice and pomegranate-walnut lamb shank.
Inside, you can taste wine from self-service dispensers with up to 24 selections daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Finding kitchenware can be a problem since Shackford’s closed its store but the Marketplace at Copia sells many kitchen and serving items, food books, and gifts. Maybe they’ll bring more to Copia one of these days, but for now, if you want a serious selection of cooking equipment, head up to St. Helena to the Spice Islands Marketplace at the CIA at Greystone. (Steve's Kitchenware Store in St. Helena also has a great selection.)
Spice Islands Marketplace even has fun tools for the young chef. You can find children’s safe culinary tools, aprons and hats, children-approved culinary books, and more. It’s open from Thursday to Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Note that the Gatehouse Restaurant at Greystone is open when school is in session, and The Bakery Cafe by Illy has reopened. It serves Tuesday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m.to 3 p.m. (www.thebakerycafeatgreystone.com.)
And finally, you can get married at Copia, unlike most wineries in Napa Valley (though you can at some resorts).
The Culinary Institute of America at Copia is at 500 First St., Napa, 707-967-2500.
The CIA at Greystone is at 2555 Main St., St. Helena, 707-967-1100.
Find more information at www.ciachef.edu/cia-california.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A new California law requires residents and businesses to separate organic materials, like bananas peels, from regular trash and recycling.
A tapeworm invaded this Napan's brain in 2015. How's he doing today?
The City of Calistoga is preparing to make a new offer to the County of Napa to purchase the entire Napa County Fairgrounds property, includin…
Three Californians explain why they decided to leave the Golden State and move to Arkansas — and what they found there.
The Napa Valley Vintners recently rolled out their new Collective Napa Valley, inviting locals as well as global wine enthusiasts to join a ye…
Local electric car owners sound off on the state of Napa County's electric car charging station network.
Cyclists are using a newly widened sidewalk that fills a Napa Valley Vine Trail gap along Soscol Avenue.
In a valley with over 500 wineries and countless others across the country and globe, it is getting harder and harder for independent winemake…
Napa Valley has lured many young winemakers from across the globe. But in the case of Laura Díaz Muñoz the trip to Napa was meant only to be a…
Noel Bito wants to "bring back the old-school barber" with his Midtown Barbershop, opening soon at 1080 Main St., Suite C, in St. Helena.