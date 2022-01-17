Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley: Restaurant Week starts Thursday

Visit Napa Valley created Napa Valley Restaurant Week during the winter to encourage locals to enjoy our local bounty. It features 10 days of special meals and discounts to enjoy across the valley’s five cities and town from Thursday, Jan. 21 to Sunday, Jan. 30. Some restaurants also waive corkage or have special deals on Napa Valley wines

Due to the COVID surge, however, fewer restaurants are participating this year than before it hit. Confirm — and make reservations — before you go out.

Here are some of the specials being offered:

Napa

• Alba Restaurant at River Terrace Inn: three-course dinner for $45

• Angèle Restaurant & Bar: three-course lunch for $35 and dinner for $55

• Boon Fly Café: brunch for two for $50

• Charlie Palmer Steak House: three-course dinner for $65, wine $20

• Compline Wine Bar & Restaurant: two-course lunch $35 and 3-course dinner $50

• Empress M three-course lunch: $18 and three-course dinner $28

• Galpão Gaucho: Full Rodizio dinner for $60

• The Grove at Copia: three-course dinner for $42

• Olive & Hay Restaurant At The Meritage Resort: three-course dinner for $42

• Napa General Store: three-course lunch for $25

• The Grill at Silverado Resort: dinner entree for $20.22

• Tarla Mediterranean Grill: two-course lunch for $25 and 3-course dinner for $49

• Trade Brewing flight of beer and a bite for $25

Yountville

• Brix Restaurant and Gardens: three-course dinner for $45

• Lucy Restaurant & Bar at Bardessono: two-course lunch for $30

• North Block Restaurant: three-course dinner for $55

St. Helena

• Acacia House: three-course dinner for $65

• Brasswood Bar + Kitchen: three-course dinner and wine pairing for $45

• Clif Family Bruschetteria: lunch and wine pairing for $35

• Legit Provisions: three-course lunch for $20

Calistoga

• Evangeline: three-course dinner for $45

• Fleetwood Restaurant: three-course dinner for $32

• House of Better: three-course dinner for $28

• Lovina: three-course dinner for $49

For more details, visit visitnapavalley.com/events/annual-events/restaurant-week.

More for locals at the CIA

As the CIA at Copia opens more and more of its attractions, it offers more reasons for locals to visit.

Its garden is overflowing with produce, and they now sell some of it to the community. They offer a selection of fresh seasonal produce at the Marketplace daily. The veggies and fruit are harvested on Thursday and for sale while they last. To find out what’s available, follow the CIA at Copia on Instagram or just visit.

If it’s lunchtime, you can grab a sandwich at the Lunch Box in the former box office. It replaces Contimo, which now has its own spot downtown. The Lunch Box serves Mediterranean lunch items like sandwiches, spreads, salads, and snacks Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can order online and enjoy the food in the garden, go inside by the self-serve Wine Bar, or take the food to go.

The Garden at the Grove restaurant (they seem to use that name for the inside restaurant, too) is open once again under Turkish-born chef Sayat Ozyilmaz. It offers interesting Mediterranean-inspired personal and shareable plates inspired by what’s ready from the Copia gardens.

Eat indoors and in the garden with California wines and beverages. It’s open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner.

The Grove is also serving weekend brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and has introduced Sunday Night Suppers, special prix-fixe menus offered every Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chef Ozyilmaz and his team will prepare seasonal dishes including roasted sunchoke soup, crispy saffron tahdig rice and pomegranate-walnut lamb shank.

Inside, you can taste wine from self-service dispensers with up to 24 selections daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Finding kitchenware can be a problem since Shackford’s closed its store but the Marketplace at Copia sells many kitchen and serving items, food books, and gifts. Maybe they’ll bring more to Copia one of these days, but for now, if you want a serious selection of cooking equipment, head up to St. Helena to the Spice Islands Marketplace at the CIA at Greystone. (Steve's Kitchenware Store in St. Helena also has a great selection.)

Spice Islands Marketplace even has fun tools for the young chef. You can find children’s safe culinary tools, aprons and hats, children-approved culinary books, and more. It’s open from Thursday to Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Note that the Gatehouse Restaurant at Greystone is open when school is in session, and The Bakery Cafe by Illy has reopened. It serves Tuesday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m.to 3 p.m. (www.thebakerycafeatgreystone.com.)

And finally, you can get married at Copia, unlike most wineries in Napa Valley (though you can at some resorts).

The Culinary Institute of America at Copia is at 500 First St., Napa, 707-967-2500.

The CIA at Greystone is at 2555 Main St., St. Helena, 707-967-1100.

Find more information at www.ciachef.edu/cia-california.