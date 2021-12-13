Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley: Restaurants coming to Napa Valley

A number of new restaurants are coming to Napa Valley, while questions remain unanswered about other sites.

A caution, however: Napa is notorious for being challenging for restaurants to deal with, and it almost always takes longer to open than anticipated.

I’ll have more about these places as I learn it.

Let’s start with the definites:

-- Los Abuelos

One restaurant I missed in last week’s list of new restaurants that have opened in the valley is Los Abuelos, serving Mexican and American breakfast and lunch in the old Villa Romano building at 1011 Soscol Ferry Road and Highway 29. More information is at www.losabuelosnapa.com.

-- Loveski Deli

Fieldwork Brewery moved its tap room at the Oxbow Public Market to the former Cru space in the metal building at the northwest complex; this opened up a space for something locals have clamored for, a Jewish deli.

Well, this one will be a Jew-ish deli from Christopher and Martina Kostow. He’s the Michelin star chef from Meadowood and the Charter Oak, and you wouldn’t expect him to copy a traditional Jewish deli slavishly.

Do expect favorites, however, including real chewy bagels, which are boiled in an alkali solution and then baked. What you see at supermarkets are mostly are rolls with holes.

Oh, and the official word is that the name is pronounced [LOVE skee], not [luh VES kee] like you’d expect from “The Producers.”

-- C Casa Cantina

Catherine Bergman’s very popular C Casa is expanding and becoming a full-fledged restaurant, the C Casa Cantina. It is now under construction in what was formerly the Kitchen Door at the Oxbow Public Market.

-- Kitchen Door

Todd Humphries’ Kitchen Door closed its space in the Oxbow Public Market to move to First Street Napa. The new site will be across the walkway from Compline in a space that once held the Napa Valley Visitor Center, which is now elsewhere in the complex. They’re shooting to open in January.

-- Winston’s Café and Bakery featuring Paulie’s Bagels

Locals in Napa are awaiting the opening of Winston’s Café and Bakery in the former ABC café and bakery on Third Street. In addition to the expected breakfast and lunch offerings, it will sell Paulie’s Bagels to eat there or take out.

A long-time desert for real bagels, Napa seems about to have many suppliers: Toasted sells them at the Farmers Market and at Contimo on Sunday, and Loveski Deli will serve and sell them while other vendors are supplying local markets around the valley.

-- The Waterfront

Contractors are finishing up work on The Waterfront, which will be a seafood (and steak) restaurant in the Riverfront from the people at Cordeiro’s (on Monticello Road near Silverado Resort). It replaces the Pear Southern Restaurant (which replaced Tyler Florence's short-lived restaurant) and will face the Napa River. The owners have a reputation for pleasing diners.

-- Los Agaves

Los Agaves, a popular food truck now hanging out at Napa's Premium Outlets, will be coming to the Riverfront in the space that briefly was occupied by the Corner -- which took longer to build out and open than it lasted.

-- The Slanted Door

Just about everyone knows that the famed Vietnamese restaurant, the Slanted Door, is coming to the restaurant space on Soscol in front of the River Terrace Inn, but the restaurant people aren’t talking. It's looking like they won’t open until summer or close to it.

The space was most recently Kitchen Collective, but previously held other restaurants, starting with Japanese-ish Budo, which garnered a big article in the New York Times on the day it announced it was closing. Cuvée was in the space later.

While you’re waiting for the Slanted Door to open, don’t forget Vietnamese Bistro Bui on Clinton Street. It has killer banh mi sandwiches.

-- Osha Thai

This is new: The popular Osha Thai from San Francisco (and other places) is moving into the space vacated by Mango on Main when the owners returned to Thailand to care for relatives. Osha has been in San Francisco for 25 years, and has many fans including Napa City Council Member Mary Luros.

-- Meadowood

Yes, the owners owners of Meadowood resort in St. Helena plan to rebuild the resort’s three-star Michelin Restaurant as well as the Grill, both of which burned in last year’s Glass Fire. For now, they’re serving a limited menu in a café near the pool, which wasn’t damaged in the fire.

Truss Restaurant

The casual restaurant at the new Four Seasons resort in Calistoga has opened, but the fancy one hasn’t yet.

-- ZuZu expansion

In much appreciated news for people who have to wait for a seat, ZuZu plans to expand into adjacent space that was Asia restaurant, and maybe the old Henry’s Bar space next to that. Owner Mick Salyer also runs La Taberna next to Henry’s. Plans and timing are still in flux.

-- Naysayer Coffee

Naysayer Coffee is working on its coffee shop in the Food City complex. Another restaurant may end up there, too.

-- Tannery Bend Beerworks

Tannery Bend Beerworks, which closed its retail location on Action Street off Coombs, plans to reopen “this fall,” according to the website. More importantly, it will open a brewpub as the anchor in the repurposed Exertec building on First Street.

Maybes

-- Deli in old Firefighters’ Museum

Long ago, a deli in Massachusetts announced that it was going to open a restaurant and deli in the former Firefighters’ Museum. They even posted an ABC notice, which remains there, though faded and barely readable. I hear that the chef who wanted to open it had a falling out with the owner, but I can’t get any response from the original source.

-- Morimoto Asia

I have been told that Chef Masaharu Morimoto, who has a Japanese restaurant in the Napa Riverfront, has taken the lease on the space down that street that formerly was Basalt, but there is no official word on what he plans to do there. Could the chef be planning to open one of his Pan-Asian Asia Morimoto restaurants? That would be a bit ironic since the old Asia Chinese restaurant recently closed a block away. Morimoto has Asia restaurants in Hawaii and at Disney World.

-- Replacement for Perry Lang’s

Perry Lang opened his restaurant in the Estate Yountville in the old Compadres location at a bad time, just before COVID-19 hit. It remains closed, and the general manager tells me it will not reopen.

Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com.