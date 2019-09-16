On the long list of cookbooks I wish I had written, number one is “Put an Egg on It.” That’s my fallback strategy for dinner. The easiest way to turn a vegetable dish into a satisfying meal is to flop a fried egg or two on top. Over easy, please.
Although my husband and I are dedicated omnivores, we don’t eat a lot of meat when I’m cooking for just the two of us. Between my own garden and the Napa Farmers Market, I’m overwhelmed with fresh vegetables. Dinner at our house on a typical weeknight starts with triage. Which vegetables in the fridge have to be used before they are irredeemable?
Pasta gets weighed (three ounces per person). Chopped garlic and onions are fried. The neediest vegetables go into the skillet with a splash of stock or some chopped tomato. On a good night, this improv results in a tasty pasta sauce. Sometimes we forego the pasta and I top the vegetables with fried eggs. With good bread and red wine, we may be eating like peasants, but we couldn’t be happier.
We “put an egg on it” all year round but late summer is a great time to explore this strategy in your own kitchen. Fry a mess of sliced sweet peppers in a generous puddle of extra virgin olive oil. Add some sliced red onions or chopped tomato, if you like. Maybe some anchovies, maybe not. I like a good pinch of hot red pepper and dried oregano in there. When all the vegetables are soft and sweet, my husband fries the eggs in another skillet until the edges are crisp but the yolks are still runny and then drapes them over the vegetables. And that’s that.
At this time of year, we are making a lot of faux ratatouille, which is terrific with fried eggs on top. I say “faux” because I don’t go to the trouble of frying each vegetable separately, as classic ratatouille requires. I just pile everything into a terra cotta baking dish and stick it in the oven.
Currently, the unwritten recipe calls for chopped tomato, eggplant, sweet peppers, zucchini, red onions, garlic, dried oregano, salt and beaucoup olive oil. Everything is cubed and tossed together, then baked at about 400 degrees for about 1 1/2 hours, with occasional stirring, until the vegetables almost caramelize.
After the ratatouille cools a bit, I stir in chopped capers and some black olives. It greatly improves in flavor with a day’s rest. The next day, I serve it warm with the fried eggs on top. If you use farm-fresh eggs from the Napa Farmers Market, you will be dining like kings.
Imagine how excited I was to find a recipe that incorporates pasta, fried sweet peppers and fried eggs. That’s the Triple Crown.
Spaghetti di Ettore
Spaghetti with Fried Eggs and Roasted Peppers
I have made this recipe many times, and my handwritten note on the cookbook page says, “Delicious!” From Naples at Table by Arthur Schwartz (HarperCollins).
2 red bell peppers
1 tablespoon salted capers, rinsed and coarsely chopped if large
1 or 2 large cloves garlic, minced (or more to taste)
¼ cup minced parsley
Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 rounded tablespoons fresh or dried bread crumbs
5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
¾ pound spaghetti or linguine
2 eggs
Optional: freshly grated pecorino or Parmigiano Reggiano, or a combination
Roast the peppers, then skin and seed them and cut them into strips.
In a small baking dish, combine the peppers, capers, garlic and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the bread crumbs on top.
Preheat an oven to 350 degrees. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
Drizzle the peppers with 2 tablespoons of the oil and bake 10 minutes. Meanwhile, boil the pasta until al dente.
While the peppers are baking and the pasta is boiling, fry the eggs in 2 to 3 tablespoons olive oi, sunny side up, until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny.
Drain the pasta and transfer it to a large warm serving bowl. Add the baked peppers and the fried eggs and toss with forks. As you toss, break the whites into pieces and let the yolks act as sauce. They will finish cooking in the heat of the pasta.
Check for salt and pepper and serve immediately, with or without grated cheese.
Serves 4
Kids activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Bring your youngsters to the market’s Education Station on Tuesday and Saturdays for Story Time at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There might be coloring, matching games or other fun activities, too.
On the KVYN Music Stage: On Saturday, Sept. 21, James Patrick Regan will be performing. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Stewart Degner will be our guest musician.
Harvest of the Month: Through September, enjoy a comparative tasting of grapes at the market’s Education Station at 11 a.m.