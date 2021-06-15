Quick Fix: Balsamic-glazed steak perfect for Father's Day

When I think of Father’s Day, steak always comes to mind. For this easy dinner, the steak is cooked in a sweet and tangy balsamic glaze that coats it. I like to save preparation time by using frozen chopped onions from the freezer case and sliced mushrooms from the produce department.
Watercress adds a little bite to the salad, and the croutons add a crunchy texture. Here’s a hint on storing watercress. Wash and dry the bunch of watercress, wrap a damp paper towel around the bottom of the stems and place in a plastic zip bag. It will keep for a week in the vegetable drawer of the refrigerator.
Helpful hints
• You can use boneless chicken thighs instead of steak.
• You can use 1/4 cup chopped fresh onion instead of frozen onion. Saute it 2 minutes longer than the frozen onion.
• Add the croutons to the salad just before serving. This will keep them crisp.
Countdown
• Prepare all ingredients.
• Make salad and set aside.
• Make steak.
Shopping List
To buy: 1 package frozen chopped onion, 1 container sliced portobello mushrooms, 2 large tomatoes, 1 bunch watercress, 1 bag whole wheat croutons, 1 bottle reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, 1 bottle balsamic vinegar and 3/4 pound grass-fed strip steak.
Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.
Balsamic-glazed steak
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 teaspoons olive oil
1/4 cup frozen chopped onion
1/2 cup sliced portobello mushrooms
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
3/4 pound grass-fed strip steak
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and mushrooms. Saute 3 minutes. Remove to a plate and set aside. Add the balsamic vinegar and cook until it is slightly reduced, about one minute. Add the steak and saute 4 minutes. Turn over and saute 4 minutes for a one-inch streak. A meat thermometer should read 135 for medium rare and 130 for rare. Return the onion and mushrooms to the skillet for a minute. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove steak from skillet, cut into two portions place on two dinner plates. Spoon onions and mushrooms on top.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 274 calories (30% from fat), 9.1 g fat (2.4 g saturated, 3.9 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 40.1 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 0.4 g fiber, 107 mg sodium.
Tomato and watercress salad
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 large tomatoes, cored and cut into wedges
2 cups watercress leaves
1 cup whole wheat croutons
4 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
Core tomatoes, cut in half and cut each half into 6 wedges. Place in a bowl with the watercress. Add the dressing and toss well. Divide between two plates and sprinkle with croutons.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 129 calories (24% from fat), 3.4 g fat (0.4 g saturated, 0.9 g monounsaturated), 2 mg cholesterol, 4.5 g protein, 20.8 g carbohydrates, 4.3 g fiber, 97 mg sodium.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.
