Radicchio, escarole, and curly endive, often called frisée, thrive in winter’s cold temperatures and will be at their peak of season from now through March.
The chicory family, to which they all belong, also includes Belgian endive, and all share some degree of bitterness which is more pronounced in the outer leaves than in the inner ones. In Europe, the members of the chicory family are a winter mainstay for fresh salads as well as for soups, sides, and main dishes.
Radicchio’s most familiar variety forms a tight, round head of brilliant magenta leaves with white veins, but other varieties of the same shape, like the pale pink and light green Castelfranco are also appearing in specialty markets and on restaurant menus. Less common is the torpedo-shaped Treviso with long, white-ribbed magenta leaves.
All the radicchios can be used interchangeably, and a mixture of types makes an especially tasty and attractive salad. When grilled, radicchios develop a smoky, caramelized flavor that pairs especially well with strong cheeses, olives and anchovies.
Escarole and curly endive, also known as frisée, are slightly milder than radicchio. Escarole has broad leaves with slightly ruffled edges, while endive’s leaves are deeply indented and lacy. The outer leaves of both are dark green and often tough. It’s the pale yellow inner leaves that are favored for salads, while the outer leaves are more often braised.
All the members of the chicory family are sturdy and can stand up to rustic salad dressings and ingredients like anchovies, pickled herring, blue cheese, olives, capers, pancetta, duck confit, chicken livers and gizzards, all favorites in France and Italy.
Chicory Salad with Sautéed Chicken Livers
Adapted from "La Vie Rustic - Cooking & Living in the French Style," by Georgeanne Brennan, Weldon-Owen, 2017
One of the brasserie specialties of the region around Maçon, France is escarole salad with sautéed chicken livers. It is a salad with some heft and the slightly bitter base of mixed chicories sets off the sweetness of the livers sautéed with shallots. The pan juices co-mingle with the vinaigrette to make the whole dish more than its discrete parts.
Serves 2.
For the vinaigrette
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
For the chicken livers
1 tablespoon butter plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons minced shallots
10 ounces chicken livers, rinsed and patted dry
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3 cups torn inner leaves of mixed chicories, or a combination of radicchio and escarole
In a salad bowl, mix together the olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Set aside.
In a large frying pan over medium high heat, heat the butter and olive oil. When it is hot, add the shallots and sauté just until translucent, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to a bowl. Add the chicken livers to the pan and sprinkle them with the salt and pepper, and sauté, turning several times, just until well-browned on the outside but still pink in the middle. Do not overcook. Return the shallots and any collected juices to the pan and stir once or twice. Remove from the heat and set aside.
Add the leaves to the bowl with the vinaigrette and turn to coat well. Divide the leaves among two dinner plates or large, shallow-rimmed bowls, and top each with half of the chicken livers, shallots, and pour over the pan juices.
Serve immediately.
Grilled Radicchio, Caesar Style
This incredibly simple side dish bursts with deep, complex flavors that need only be accompanied by something plain, like grilled pork chops or roast chicken to create a meal worthy of a celebration.
1 teaspoon coarse sea salt
1 clove garlic
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 to 3 anchovy filets, coarsely chopped
2 teaspoons sherry vinegar
¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1 large or 2 medium heads radicchio, round or Treviso
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
In a mortar, combine a pinch of the salt with the garlic. Using a pestle, grind the garlic to a paste. Add a teaspoon or so of the olive oil and the anchovies. Grind again into a paste. Remove to a bowl and whisk in all but a scant tablespoon of the remaining olive oil, the vinegar and the Parmesan cheese.
Cut the radicchio lengthwise into 3 to 4 slices, each with part of the core attached. Save the loose, unattached leaves for salad. Gently brush the slices on both sides with the reserved olive oil and the remaining salt.
Heat a stovetop grill over medium-high heat. Lay the radicchio slices on the grill and cook until the edges turn golden brown, about 2 minutes. Turn and grill the other side.
Place the radicchio on a small platter and drizzle with the vinaigrette. Sprinkle with the black pepper.
Warm Escarole, Poached Egg, and Pancetta Salad
Adapted from "Salad of the Day" by Georgeanne Brennan, Williams-Sonoma, 2017
This is the kind of hearty, stylish salad that is likely to appear in various versions on California bistro-style restaurants, but it is easily made at home. Sometimes I add some fried cubed potatoes too.
Serves 4.
4 slices, 1/2-inch thick, ciabatta or other country-style bread
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
4 slices thick-cut pancetta, cut into ½ inch wide pieces, or substitute bacon
1 clove garlic, bruised
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar plus 1 teaspoon
4 large eggs
2 heads escarole or frisee, pale yellow inner leaves only (reserve large dark green outer leaves for braising or another use)
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Preheat an oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Place the bread slices on a baking sheet and brush with a little of the olive oil. Place in the oven and toast until golden, about 10 minutes. Turn and toast the other side. Remove and set aside.
In a saucepan over medium low heat, heat the remaining olive oil, and add the garlic and pancetta, stirring until the pancetta is crisp, about 3 minutes. Be careful not to let the garlic burn. Remove from the heat and discard the garlic. Stir in the mustard and 2 tablespoons of the vinegar. Set aside.
Tear the pale green leaves of the escarole into bite-size pieces and put them in a large salad bowl.
In a large frying pan bring a generous amount of water to a boil over high heat, along with 1 teaspoon of vinegar.
Reduce the heat to a gentle simmer, then crack the eggs one by one in a small bowl and slide them into the water. Poach the eggs until the whites are set and yolk still a little bit soft, about 3 to 4 minutes.
Bring the vinegar mixture to a boil. Pour it over the escarole and toss immediately to wilt the escarole slightly. Season to taste with the salt and pepper, toss again and arrange on individual plates. Place a toast on top of each salad. Remove each poached egg with a slotted spoon. Blot the bottom dry before sliding atop each salad. Sprinkle the eggs with a little salt and pepper and serve immediately.
Braised Escarole
This is my new favorite dish. The bitter, tough dark green outer leaves of escarole are mellowed and softened in garlicky olive oil and heightened with a few red chili pepper flakes. Period. It’s ready then to serve as a side dish, or to stir into a classic Tuscan bean soup, or other soups, or use it is as a pizza topping, garnished with Parmesan cheese and black olives. Maybe a few anchovies too. It’s not only amazingly good, it’s versatile too.
Serves 2 to 3 as a side dish.
2 heads escarole, outer leaves only (reserve the tender, mild inner leaves for salad) or the entire head, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
4 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
1/2 to 1 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon red chili pepper flakes
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
In a large frying or sauté pan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and sauté 1 to 2 minutes until soft, then add the escarole leaves, salt and red pepper flakes. Cover the pan and reduce the heat to low, stirring from time to time. The escarole will wilt and reduce considerably in quantity. Continue to braise until the escarole is soft and almost creamy, about 30 minutes. Taste and adjust for salt and add pepper as desired.