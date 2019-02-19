In 1999, when Audrey Hitchcock and Craig Ramini married, they were what some might call a power couple: He was a former minor-league baseball player who tried out for the Yankees and then became a Silicon Valley consultant, and she was a high-end Bay Area architectural designer. But fortunes can change. Victims of the Great Recession, by 2008 they both found themselves unemployed with only enough money in the bank for six more months before they’d lose their Tiburon home. It was a shock to Hitchcock when Ramini told her he’d like to spend most of their remaining funds to start making cheese.
“It was a surprise because Craig had never even milked a cow before, let alone make cheese,” Hitchcock said. “But he was so passionate about making it that I agreed and we started down the path. He had no fear, and we never looked back.”
Initially the idea was to make goat cheese, but after a conversation with Hitchcock’s brother, Dave, they decided to go in a different direction. Dave had lived in Italy after high school and had grown fascinated by the idea that no one in America seemed able to make the highly prized fresh “mozzarella di bufala,” which, on the surface, seems to be a relatively simple cheese to make.
Mozzarella di bufala
When most Americans think about mozzarella they picture the cheese made from cow’s milk, or what the Italians call “fior di latte.” However, mention mozzarella to anyone from southern Italy and they are almost certain to imagine “mozzarella di bufala.”
Whereas cow’s-milk mozzarella is often mild, dense and can be sliced in slabs, cheese coming from water-buffalo milk is creamy, vastly more delicate and has a sweet-tart flavor and a yeasty-lactic aroma that begins to fade within days of being made. Any mozzarella can be used to make burrata, another popular cheese that includes a layer of mozzarella stretched around a mixture of stracciatella (stretched fresh cheese curds) and cream.
Another difference is that unlike most cheeses that require aging — for example, parmigiano-reggiano can be aged for up to three years and bitto storico might take 18 years to age — mozzarella is a fresh cheese that is best eaten hours after it’s made. This makes mozzarella attractive from a business standpoint. Imagine if you were a winemaker and could make nearly as much per bottle from your unaged rosé as you do from your five-year-aged cabernet sauvignon.
However, for mysterious reasons — probably stemming from the fact that buffalo mozzarella has been made in the marshy grasslands of the Campania region of Italy for hundreds of years, resulting in centuries of trial and error — this simple cheese has stubbornly refused to be made nearly anywhere else outside the Italian countryside.
A leap of faith
That buffalo mozzarella had never been successfully made in America was not a deterrent to Ramini and Hitchcock, who imagined themselves to be pioneers. But it wasn’t going to be easy.
“It was basically insanity, what he did,” Hitchcock said. “In November of 2008 he answered an ad on Craigslist, rented a truck, drove to Southern California and picked up five water buffalos.”
Water buffalos are not like cows. Cows have a long history of domestication in America. Water buffalos are comparatively exotic, with shiny black coats and twisting horns that make them appear more like herd animals from Africa than what you might expect grazing in the sun-drenched rolling hills of Northern California. Like milk cows, they require a place to graze, barns for shelter and food to eat. They also have to be milked daily.
“So we rented property in southern Petaluma and figured out where to buy hay and he quickly learned how to work electric fencing,” she said.
The buffalo were also thought to be pregnant, but there was no assurance.
“When the buffalos arrived I drove to meet Craig at the property,” she said. “I had found work by that time, and I pulled up in my BMW wearing a skirt and high heels, but I climbed the fence anyway and jumped right into the pen.”
Hitchcock said the community of local ranchers had come to witness the new arrivals.
“They must have thought, ‘Look at these two city folks who’ve brought some weird-looking cows to the neighborhood,’” she said.
To the surprise of the onlookers, the buffalos did not bolt or display any aggression to Hitchcock but instead allowed themselves to be petted and hugged.
“I wanted to welcome them to their new home,” she said.
Building connections
During those early days the couple learned as much as they could about dairy farming, cheese making and animal husbandry. What they found was that many of the common practices seemed inhumane and counterproductive.
“Craig’s religion was to be unique — to not be like everyone else but to look at things from his own perspective,” Hitchcock said. “So instead of getting a large herd and separating the babies permanently from their mothers at birth and milking the mothers twice a day, 365 days a year and putting out as much product as you can, he took an entirely different approach.”
As with cows, milk is only produced by female water buffalos while they are lactating, which occurs after they’ve given birth. That usually means they are artificially inseminated months after each birth. Because the calves drink milk, they are removed — either sold for meat or as future milk-producers.
“But instead of all that, we milk the mothers once a day and then reunite them with their calves in the evening,” she said. “We felt that would allow for the production of the finest milk and also provide a farm experience that we didn’t have to hide from but instead embrace. The vision was to create a dairy farm that’s more like a boutique winery, where people can come and learn about these special animals and their wonderful cheese.”
Another early challenge was milking the animals. Initially they used traditional milking stanchions, which are like mini cages that lock the head of the animal in place while it’s being milked from behind. But it wasn’t working — the animals would thrash and kick.
“There’s this idea out there that you need to completely restrain the animals to get them to do what you want, but that’s not true,” she said. “You can force them to do just about anything but if you work with them — try and understand things from their point of view — it works much better.”
As a result, the couple redesigned and reoriented the stanchions so that the cows could look around, including outside, while they were being milked.
“They just wanted to see how their babies were doing,” she said. “Once they can do that they calm right down.”
A cheese worth the wait
Besides animal husbandry, the couple had to learn the ancient art of cheese making.
Buffalo mozzarella’s quality is primarily a function of texture. When done correctly, the cheese takes on a soft-creamy feel that literally melts on the tongue. The flavor of the cheese typically is slightly less important but is traditionally considered best during the early summer months when the buffalo are grazing mostly on tender young grasses, which can result in a sweet, floral note in the otherwise super-mild cheese.
But before you can refine the texture you first have to learn how the stuff is made in the first place.
“To learn how we read books and watched videos. Craig even interned in Italy, but it’s still a lot of trial and error,” Hitchcock said.
Local culinarians have been enthralled by the results.
“Ramini is a special and unique cheese that has a powerful story behind it – it’s something that we love to share with our guests, but also a vision that we like to support,” said Joshua Schwartz, executive chef at Napa Valley’s Del Dotto Winery. “There’s really nothing else like it being made, locally.”
Other chef’s agree.
“Most mozzarellas I’ve been purchasing from Italy throughout the years have lost their flavor and consistency,” said Gianluca Legrottaglie, proprietor of San Francisco’s popular Montesacro Pinseria Romana with locations also in Portland, Oregon, and Brooklyn, New York. “Ramini was selected among others, and she worked with me on firmness, size and flavor — what else can you ask for!”
Of central importance to Legrottaglie is the quality of the product but also the story behind the product — where, how and by whom it is made.
“I believe in things still made by hand rather than by machine,” he said. “In addition, supporting local sustainable farmers is part of our philosophy, and undoubtedly what’s more important is the story behind what any label tells. Ramini is now a one-woman show, and so everything is monitored directly by Audrey, and because it’s such a small production you can almost be certain that things are being done right.”
The passage of Craig and the future of Ramini
“A few months before Craig died I took my own video of him making what was likely his last batch of mozzarella,” Hitchcock said. “I still watch that video sometimes — it’s both an inspiration but also very hard to watch.”
On Jan. 17, 2015, Craig Ramini died of complications due to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 57. He’d been fighting the disease for a few years. They thought he’d beat it at one point, but by December 2014 he’d re-entered the University of California at San Francisco Medical Center for the last time.
“I took a leave of absence for a while, and the community pitched in to help cover expenses and help feed the animals. I am so grateful to all of them,” Hitchcock said. “But this was his dream. Our dream. My intention is to carry on, not worry about the future as Craig would have insisted on. Make cheese, feed and care for our animals, be good to our community and work to always improve.”
A few months after Ramini passed Hitchcock wrote the following post on social media:
“Yesterday I arrived at the ranch and it was the kind of morning that reminds me of Craig. The fog was hanging low and coated the landscape with a beautiful haze. There I stood in the emptiness of it all, catching glimpses of his shadow in my memory. Remembering photos I’d taken of him in the fog and what those moments meant to us. A double whammy of the bittersweet as I recalled his pure joy at what we’d created and where we’d made it to. Drinking buffalo lattes, walking amongst our herd in the morning fog and feeling so happy for our journey.”
The entire legacy of the Ramini mozzarella journey is not yet written. Yet without a doubt it has already touched the lives of those who've come into contact, including the lucky animals that call the remote Tomales Bay ranch home.
“Craig was a visionary, a genius and remains my daily inspiration for carrying on,” Hitchcock said. “Now it’s my job to see to it that it happens.”
Ranch tours are available every Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and can be booked through the website, www.raminimozzarella.com or by calling 415-690-6633. Hitchcock says tour-goers can bring a picnic and the beverages of their choice, and they can also enjoy the baby-buffalo petting area and purchase cheese.