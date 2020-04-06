Rediscovering Julia Child

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a used bookstore in 2003, I bought a first-edition copy of Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.” It was, and remains, in perfect condition. At the time I now realize, my buying it was aspirational. I liked the idea of having it, more than I did actually cooking from it.

I’ve always loved to cook. I’ve spent entire weekends putting on elaborate multi-course dinner parties. I would get some recipes from magazines like Bon Appetit, or the much loved, but now gone, Gourmet. But really I would get most of my recipes online. Back then, Epicurious.com was just coming into its own.

It was always then, much like it is now, easier to Google something and get exactly what you want, rather than having to crack a 600-page book and mess with an index or table of contents. So, on my shelf Julia Child stayed.

Fast-forward a decade and a half. By then, I had lived in Napa for 10 years. I was lucky enough to be an acquaintance of Margrit Mondavi and dined with her many times at the Robert Mondavi Winery, as well as in her home on Wappo Hill. Margrit would often talk about Julia Child, her graciousness, her humor, her lack of pretense. Child was over six feet tall, and Margrit said she brought in a special bed for Child when she spent the night on Wappo Hill.