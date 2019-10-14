For years, Locals Night in Napa was limited to Tuesday night deals at the Oxbow Public Market. It wasn’t until Friday night that Napa Valley restaurants and bars would suddenly jump alive, catering to the wave of tourists landing in wine country for the weekend.
But it’s the locals filling bar seats after work on a Wednesday and it’s the locals that keep business going in the off season after harvest. Slowly, Napa Valley establishments have started to catch on and there’s now plenty for locals to do during the week — even on Mondays and Tuesdays when it’s the weekend for the valley’s many hospitality pros.
This summer was packed with al-fresco happenings, from a wine and vinyl night at Carneros Resort to cinema under the stars at CIA at Copia and downtown Napa’s Locals Night Out. But all of those were seasonal and as we head into cooler months, what is there for locals to do during the week?
Plenty.
These 10 Napa Valley establishments offer locals a mid-week pick-me-up.
-- NapaSport Steakhouse & Sports Lounge
Napa Sport has locals covered several days throughout the week. On Tuesdays, they offer free corkage on a bottle of wine for lunch and dinner and on Wednesdays, they host a free Trivia Night starting at 7:30 p.m. Grab up to six friends for eight rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. Top teams win gift cards to use at the restaurant and free drinks go to those who answer bonus questions correctly. Thursdays get the weekend party started early with DJ Latin Nights featuring DJ Carl Jay. For 21 and older only, NapaSport offers free cover until 10 p.m. ($5 after 10).
-- Cadet
Napa’s biggest wine industry party takes place every Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. in the downtown alley that’s home to Cadet Wine + Beer Bar. Each week features either the wines of a small, lesser-known or sometimes cult producer from California or several producers centered on a theme, like Witchy Women in Wine on October 30. Bubbles lovers will want to head to Cadet on Mondays when sparklings and Champagnes are always discounted.
-- Sky and Vine
Practice your blind tasting skills on the Sky & Vine rooftop for Brown Bag Wednesdays. The team will pick a bottle of wine, brown bag it, and pour it for your party. Do your best to guess the vintner, varietal, and vintage for the chance to sip it at a major discount. One correct answer gets you 10% off, two gets you the bottle for half price, and if you get all three right, you’ll walk away having spent only $1. We suggest calling your sommelier friend to join in the fun.
-- Tannery Bend Beerkworks
The only existing trivia night in downtown Napa, Tannery Bend Beerworks puts on Tuesday Trivia Night from 6-8 p.m. Space is limited, so you’ll want to arrive early for a pre-game pint to get your team on the list (the top three winning teams the previous week win a guaranteed spot the next). To get a leg up on the competition, check out @tennerybendbabe’s Instagram page for her weekly spoilers. Winners get a prize and bragging rights in the form of their picture on the Wall of Trivia Gods.
-- St. Clair Brown
Napa’s only winery and brewery in one offers half-priced wines by the glass and beers for just $5 every Thursday for Locals Night. In the summer, they brought food trucks out, so look for those to roll back in next year when the weather warms up.
-- Blue Note Napa
On select Wednesdays, Blue Note gives Napa County residents (with a valid ID) free entry to their show featuring local bands. Check their online calendar for the night’s line-up, and seating is first-come, first-serve. Once a month, it’s Pro-Open Mic, where Napa Valley musicians get on stage to jam with the house band.
-- Clif Family
Every Wednesday from 4:30-7:30 p.m., the Clif Family Bruschetteria Food Truck cooks up a cultural immersion, serving classic street food dishes from all over the world, like Vietnam-inspired Bahn Mi, Hawaiian poke, or a Korean fried chicken called Dakgangjeong—all of which you’d be hard-pressed to find elsewhere in Napa Valley. Check their website or social media channels for the theme and menu each week.
-- Goose & Gander
Transport yourself to paradise this winter at Goose & Gander’s Tiki Thursdays, 6-11 p.m. The St. Helena staple slings colorful tiki drinks in their basement speakeasy to pair with an on-theme Spam & Pineapple Burger by Chef Nic Jones.
-- CIA at Copia
The CIA at Copia had a lot of fun programming during the summer — movies under the stars and a pop-up chef series in The Grove — and while all of that stalls during the cooler months, there is an ongoing indoor activity that locals can take advantage of. Copia puts on weekday wine and cooking classes on several Wednesdays and Thursdays a month, like Cooking with Beer on November 20 or a Festive Cocktails class on November 21. Who’s overdue for a date night?
-- JaM Cellars
This downtown tasting room/music venue hosts Thursday Night JaM Sessions (Fridays too) featuring up-and-coming artists in their intimate, rock-themed space. Sip JaM’s signature wines—Butter, JaM, Candy, and Toast—while discovering your new favorite band. Music starts at 9 p.m. and there’s no cover charge.