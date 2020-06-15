Restaurants reopen: Try a Chinese Chicken Salad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During this sheltering-at-home period, Napa Valley chefs were sharing recipes in a series we called Chefs at Home. Now, however, that they are back in their restaurants, we thought we’d continue to hit them up for recipes to make at home or as you venture back out into the world, to let them prepare for you at their restaurants. After all, for many of them, their restaurant is their second home.

Now reopened is a local favorite, the Napa General Store, in the historic Hatt Building on the Napa River. They have an expansive patio dining by the Napa River, as well as a comfortable indoor space.

The restaurant is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch. The retail store is open until 4 daily. The address is 540 Main St., Napa. For reservations, call 707- 259-0762.

Whenever I’m there, I find it hard to resist the Chinese Chicken Salad even though the menu is filled with tempting other items. Is there a secret ingredient? I guess not, because shopkeeper Jim Brandt has generously shared the recipe.

Napa General Store’s Famous Chinese Chicken Salad

Jim Brandt, Napa General Store

Yields 6-8 portions