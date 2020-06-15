You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Restaurants reopen: Try a Chinese Chicken Salad
Restaurants reopen

Restaurants reopen: Try a Chinese Chicken Salad

{{featured_button_text}}
Chicken Salad

The Famous Chinese Chicken Salad, served at the Napa General Store

 Art & Clarity photo

During this sheltering-at-home period, Napa Valley chefs were sharing recipes in a series we called Chefs at Home. Now, however, that they are back in their restaurants, we thought we’d continue to hit them up for recipes to make at home or as you venture back out into the world, to let them prepare for you at their restaurants. After all, for many of them, their restaurant is their second home.

Now reopened is a local favorite, the Napa General Store, in the historic Hatt Building on the Napa River. They have an expansive patio dining by the Napa River, as well as a comfortable indoor space.

The restaurant is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch. The retail store is open until 4 daily. The address is 540 Main St., Napa. For reservations, call 707- 259-0762.

Whenever I’m there, I find it hard to resist the Chinese Chicken Salad even though the menu is filled with tempting other items. Is there a secret ingredient? I guess not, because shopkeeper Jim Brandt has generously shared the recipe.

Napa General Store’s Famous Chinese Chicken Salad

Jim Brandt, Napa General Store

Yields 6-8 portions

In a chilled large salad bowl combine:

3 pounds total—shredded red, green and Napa cabbage

4 green onions, diced

1 ounce sliced almonds

16 ounces cooked and shredded chicken breast

4-5 fried wonton skins, cut into strips

½ ounce black sesame seeds

Chinese Chicken Salad Dressing to taste

Chinese Chicken Salad Dressing

1/4 Cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup honey

1 cup rice wine vinegar 1/2 cup teriyaki sauce 1/2 cup sesame oil 1/2 cup “toasted” white sesame seeds 1/2 ounce ginger root, peeled and diced

Place all dressing ingredients in blender or food processor and blend well.

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Features Editor

Sasha Paulsen has been features editor at the Napa Valley Register since 1999. A graduate of Napa High School, she studied English at UC Berkeley and St. Mary's College and earned a Masters in Journalism from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Krispy Kreme Giveway Just Days Away

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News