Rosé and cheese? It's an unlikely pairing that could be just right

Can we believe what’s going on with rosé? The sales boom seems unrelenting. I have always been a rosé fan—bone dry, please—but have rarely thought of it as a great choice for the cheese course. Time to reconsider that. With cheeses that play to rosé’s strengths, pink wine can be just the right pour.

In my world, rosé delivers maximum pleasure at the start of an evening or over lunch, and it fits with cheeses that suit those moments. A cheeseboard created with rosé in mind should favor cheeses that are light, fresh, young, high in acid, possibly with herbal notes. The concentrated flavor and powerful aromas that cheese develops with age would overwhelm most rosé.

The following cheeses are worth knowing if you have an audience of rosé enthusiasts. And these days, that’s just about everyone.

Laura Chenel Marinated Goat Cheese (California): From the creamery that practically invented California goat cheese, these petite rindless disks are ideal for a single serving. When they’re only a couple of days old, these mini cheeses are packed in extra virgin olive oil with rosemary, thyme and black peppercorns. They pick up a lot of personality from the marinade and emerge dense and creamy, with an herbaceous perfume. Serve with crostini and a green salad or with roasted cherry tomatoes. Warming it for a few minutes in the oven makes it quivery and custard-like, an even more delicious presentation.

Meredith Dairy Sheep & Goat Cheese (Australia): Marinated cheeses are huge in Australia, and Meredith Dairy is number one in that niche. No wonder. This cheese is a crowd-pleaser: pudgy cubes bathing in oil seasoned with fresh thyme, black pepper and garlic. The texture is super creamy thanks to the extra-rich sheep’s milk. Serve in spring and summer salads, and don’t toss a drop of the flavorful oil. Use it in salad dressings or drizzle on toast or steamed vegetables.

Green Dirt Farm Fresh Sheep Cheese (Missouri): This small sheep dairy makes some lovely aged wheels but its tub-packed fresh cheese is equally notable. Light and lemony, like a slice of especially delicate cream cheese, this luscious spread could star on a brunch menu, with bagels or Danish rye and smoked salmon. Or showcase it at happy hour with French breakfast radishes, Persian cucumbers and olives. The fresher it is, the fluffier, so watch the date stamp.

Feta (Greece): My go-to cheese when there’s rosé in my glass, great feta is moist, tangy, creamy and not excessively salty. Within the European Union, feta is name-protected. Only Greek producers can use that name, and they must use at least 70% sheep’s milk. (The remainder is goat’s milk.) Buy it packed in brine and keep it in brine. French feta (officially, brined white cheese) is 100% sheep’s milk and a little more mellow. Rosé’s refreshing acidity and feta’s bright, lemony tang are in complete harmony.

Fleur Verte (France) is a camera-ready fresh, rindless French chèvre cloaked in dried tarragon, thyme and pink peppercorns. The herbed exterior is a bit too intense for me, but I love the way it infuses the paste. Dollop this aromatic beauty on a pizza with zucchini or roasted peppers or put some in an oiled ramekin with cherry tomatoes and warm it in a moderate oven.

Foggy Morning from Nicasio Valley Cheese Company (California) is a farmstead cow’s milk cheese that resembles Fromage blanc, with a sour cream aroma and subtle tang. Pair it with tapenade or sun-dried tomato pesto and a heap of crostini for an easy hors d’oeuvre.

Cypress Grove Chèvre Purple Haze (California): The creators of the ubiquitous Humboldt Fog produce an array of fresh goat cheeses dressed up with herbs and spices. Purple Haze, with lavender and fennel pollen, is far and away my favorite. It smells like Provence. Warm it with olive oil in a terra-cotta ramekin and serve it with crostini or an épi-style baguette.

Primo Sale (Italy): You may have to hunt for this one, but you’ll enjoy the discovery. A young, rindless pecorino from southern Italy, Primo Sale has a smooth, semi-firm interior, a faint sheepy scent and a lightly piquant finish. It slices neatly and would be appealing on a platter with salumi and olives, or with sun-dried tomatoes, or dressed with extra virgin olive oil and cracked black pepper.