Sally Schmitt: Napa Valley's culinary pioneer shares her legacy in "Six California Kitchens"

The town of Yountville today — the culinary and cultural heart of the Napa Valley, not to mention a powerful tourist magnet — is a village transformed from a one-time dodgy hamlet, overlooked and bypassed by Highway 29 heading upvalley.

One might wonder who was the fairy godmother responsible for launching this transformation; the answer would be Sally Schmitt. Instead of a wand and a sprinkling of magic dust, however, she did it with a wooden spoon, a pioneer's resolve and a love of cooking that touched everyone who crossed her path.

Sally Schmitt passed away on March 5, but not before she had told her story and secured her legacy in "Six California Kitchens: A Collection of Recipes, Stories, and Cooking Lessons from a Pioneer of California Cuisine," due to be published on April 2 by Chronicle Books.

She is perhaps most renowned for the restaurant she and her husband, Don, a one-time mayor of Yountville, opened in an old French laundry in 1978, where she created a style of daily-changing menus for prix-fixe, multi-course dinners, served with abundant good times to local diners. They called the restaurant The French Laundry, and the unknown young chef who bought the restaurant from the Schmitts in 1994 kept that name. It took him two years to raise money to buy the restaurant, Thomas Keller writes in a forward to the book. "Sally and Don never lost faith in me. I owe them my undying gratitude." And then he went on to create to a world-famous culinary destination, illuminated with Michelin stars.

The French Laundry, however, is only one of the six kitchens that comprise Sally's story. The first one was her mother's. Born in Roseville, Calif., in 1932, she grew up on the family farm. "My first recollection of hands-on cooking is standing on a stool at my mother's stove, patiently stirring chocolate pudding," she writes. "The smell was intoxicating, as was my awareness that I was responsible for it."

Her mother, "was a teacher by training and she was a good one ... she knew the basics by heart and this is what she taught me."

Her parents intended for her to become a teacher, and at 16 she went to UC Davis to study home economics, at a time when she was "one of only about 200 women in a school with 1,500 students," she recounts. The guy who set her heart fluttering, however, was studying at UC Berkeley. She and Don Schmitt were married in 1953 after she finished her degree at Cal.

By then she had admitted to herself she didn't want to be a teacher. "I loved being a housewife and mother," she writes, "but even though I loved cooking I never thought about going into the food world. There were no women chefs then. Plus, cooks were looked down on in those days."

Instead, she honed her skills in cooking for her family and friends, building on what she had learned from her mother. A fascinating timeline in "Six California Kitchens" notes that in 1953 Swanson introduced a 98-cent frozen Thanksgiving dinner; in 1961 Julia Child, Simone Beck and Louise Bertholle published "Mastering the Art of French Cooking." Culinary boundaries for home-makers were expanding, and Schmitt enthusiastically learned from everything, from Adelle Davis' groundbreaking "Let's Cook it Right," published in 1947 to Sunset magazine. It was the mindset that would guide her life — always eager to learn something new, experiment and then serve up a memorable meal.

It was an opportunity to move from Fresno to Yountville that catapulted her into the restaurant world, when her husband, then a bank appraiser, was offered the job of converting and managing an abandoned, pre-Prohibition brick winery into what would come to be known as Vintage 1870 (now the V Marketplace).

The Yountville that Don and Sally Schmitt and their five children came to in 1967 might not be recognizable to today's visitors. The town, she writes, was dependent on the Veterans' Home of California.

"The president and vice-president of the Yountville Improvement Club operated the town's thriving taxi fleet which carried the resident veterans down the hill to the nearest bar, beginning at 6 in the morning ... Some of the more enterprising old-timers would actually ride their wheelchairs down the hill, go drinking, and then get the taxicab to give them a ride back up. The same upright civic boosters from the Improvement Club also managed the cigarette machines, some sleazy rooms, and a card game."

The handful of tenants at the old Groezinger Winery included the Vintage Cafe, run by a surly cook, who resisted the Schmitt's notions of food made from "everything as freshly as possible." They wanted the best bread, the best tomatoes, and even freshly roasted and ground beans for the coffee instead of "MB or Folgers."

Their notions didn't fly with the resident cook. The Schmitt's daughter, Kathy, recalls, "One day my dad looked at Mom and said, 'Sal, we know you can make a better burger."

As Sally tells it, "From my first day there, I watched the whole operation ... when I suggested (the cook) used romaine lettuce for the salads and hamburgers, rather than the soggy and lifeless iceberg lettuce he had been using, he just stood there and glared at me. And when I finally suggested forming the burger patties gently by hand instead of smashing them with a giant can, he took off his apron and threw it on the floor. So I fired him. His response was, "I can't wait to see you fall on your face, girly."

Fall, she did not. The cafe thrived. "We knew that food was a big draw," Schmitt writes. "The cafe was about hamburgers and milkshakes done the way I wanted. But I wanted to do more."

This led to her third enterprise, The Chutney Kitchen, which she operated at Vintage 1870 from 1970 to 1978. It grew out of an offer from Hal Sands, who wanted to sell his chutney business at Vintage 1870 to the Schmitts so that he and his partner could retire to Mexico. "Despite the fact that chutney was new to me," Sally writes, "it gave me an idea." She would learn to make chutney and design a restaurant where they would "serve lunch and sell chutney on the side."

She had discovered the difference between cooking dinner for seven at home and 70 at a cafe, but The Chutney Kitchen took off, and soon she was cooking for vintners and winemakers who found their way to her kitchen and catering events as well.

The next step, her fourth kitchen, was the French Laundry. She and Don had noticed the old fieldstone building when they first moved to Yountville, "squeezed onto a corner, almost in the street ... everyone called it the French Laundry because it had housed a laundry in the old days. It had seen many uses since then and was now occupied by an elderly couple. The building looked rather unloved but we felt a pull toward it."

Several years later, it went on the market, and the Schmitts bought it. "We really had no plans at the time," she writes. "We simply knew we wanted the wonderful old building."

But soon a plan for a restaurant began to take shape. "We all helped," said Terry, Sally and Don's youngest daughter. "I was only 12 but I remember pulling up old linoleum ... It seemed to take forever until we could finally sand and stain the Douglas fir floors, but they came out beautiful."

The French Laundry's opening on Feb. 7, 1978, "was wild," daughter Kathy remembers. "We were washing and buffing plates and silverware and unwrapping glasses in the middle of what still had the look of a construction zone ... At some point my mom just had to yell, "Out you guys! Enough, enough. We've got to roll the tables in and get this place set for dinner!"

The French Laundry was a hit. And as Sally was serving up dinners, she also became the mentor and model for other aspiring chefs arriving in Napa Valley. "Sally Schmitt was my hero," chef Cindy Pawlcyn writes in a forward to "Six California Kitchens." "Sally was always there to answer any questions and guide you in the right direction ... What she did, what she achieved made her important to me and so many others. She did the impossible ahead of her time and on her own terms."

The French Laundry, Pawlcyn recalls, "became the place where the locals went to really enjoy themselves, eating, drinking and just being with each other. The upstairs room was notorious for wild evenings of great fun ... Oh, how I enjoyed her cooking."

By the early 1990s, however, it was time, the Schmitts decided, to make a move. Sally explains, "Back in the summer of 1984, Don and I were looking for a small getaway spot, when we found this old, run-down, 30-plus acre farm in the Anderson Valley, near the one-street town of Philo and not far from the Mendocino coast."

Over the next 35 years, daughter Kathy and her husband Tom led the project of reviving the farm and its "derelict apple orchard." It would become known as the Apple Farm and in 1993, after selling the French Laundry to Thomas Keller, the Schmitts joined Kathy and Tom — and Sally found herself doing what she had long ago decided she would never do — teaching. "I decided it was time to stop cooking for others. Instead, I wanted to pass on the techniques, habits, knowledge and recipes I'd acquired through the years."

Her first class at the Apple Farm was in 1995 with "old friends and customers from our Yountville days and (it) was a joyful occasion ... These 12 Napa Valley ladies came back repeatedly with their husbands and friends, so the word spread and our calendar was full from the beginning."

Sally would have one more kitchen to create, however. In 2008, she and Don retired, "for real" to a cottage in the tiny village of Elk, population 200, on the northern California coast. "I had gone from cooking for 50 at the French Laundry to 12 for the classes I taught at the Apple Farm. And now finally, I was fixing meals just for the two of us. It was the first time in many, many years that I cooked for only two — really since we were first married, half a century ago."

If you never had a chance to try Sally Schmitt's cooking or take one of her classes, no worries — she has put it all down in her wonderful book: the stories, the anecdotes from friends, and the recipes, from "Mom's Simple Stew" to the Basil Eggs she once cooked for a vintners' lunch ("I can't believe I had to get 50 of these eggs just right") to dishes she created for her French Laundry daily changing menus to the favorites she cooked for herself and Don, like "Panzanella, My Way." And every recipe has a story.

"I've always tried to keep it simple," she writes, "But most important, I try to allow the food to be just what it is, but also to let it be the best it can be."

Her love of cooking sent her out into a world of continuous discovery and subsequent sharing. "No, it was not the usual life," Sally Schmitt concludes in "Six California Kitchens," "but it has been a good one. A very good one at that."

