The Salvation Army of Napa Valley hosts Out of the Fire, a benefit supporting its Napa Valley Culinary Training Academy at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23, at The Grove at Silverado Resort.
Grammy award-winning American Christian rock artist Zach Williams will perform.
The Academy welcomes people who have struggled with homelessness and substance abuse and trains them for hospitality positions. In collaboration with the Culinary Institute, it is the only jobs training program in Napa County specifically designed to provide employable skills to adults in recovery from addiction, trauma or homelessness.
Dinner tickets are $200. All proceeds from ticket sales and auction will go to the Salvation Army’s Napa Valley Culinary Training Academy.
Silverado Resort is at 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa.For more, visit www.give-do.salvationarmy.org.