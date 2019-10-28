Chef Tenney Flynn, of New Orleans GW Fins restaurant, will be guest chef at Cakebread Cellars on Nov. 9. Flynn will be preparing recipes from his new cookbooks, “The Deep End Of Flavor, Recipes and Stories from New Orleans’ Premier Seafood Chef.”
The menu for the evening includes:
- Assorted Gulf Crudo, Grapefruit, Avocado, Papaya, Fresno Chilies; Cakebread Cellars Sauvignon Blanc
- Seafood Gumbo; Cakebread Cellars Cuttings Wharf Chardonnay
- Sautéed Gulf Fish, Crabfat Risotto, Etouffee; Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay Reserve
- Bronzed Gulf Cobia, Braised Root Vegetables, Beet Greens, Red Wine Jus; Cakebread Cellars Two Creeks Pinot Noir
- White Chocolate Bread Pudding; Cakebread Cellars Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc
Tickets are $225 per person, plus tax, ($200 for wine club members). Reservations may be made by contacting Guest and Member Services at the winery at 800-588-0298 or by email at cellars@cakebread.com.