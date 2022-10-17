Shopping for the Shelter at Napa Farmers Market

When I moved to Napa 27 years ago, the farmers market was a spirited community of produce vendors, local farmers, and on-the-rise small food businesses, located right in the heart of downtown Napa.

For me, it was a place I could bring my small children for a morning outing that included fun activities, familiar faces, foodie conversations and buy-in for including a dose of healthy fruits and veggies into our home meals.

For my growing children, it was a place where Mom or Dad would buy them freshly popped kettle corn and friendly farmers would introduce them to delicious home-grown produce like cherry tomatoes they called “farmers candy.”

Today’s iteration of the Napa Farmers Market is more vibrant and vital than ever. It survived earthquakes, floods, air quality crises caused by wildfire smoke and a pandemic that threatened its very existence. Instead of caving to the pressure, the market has fashioned itself into an essential community resource, not only for food, but for food security, education and connection.

Its weekly presentation of produce, baked goods, coffee, breakfast and local crafts is reason enough to keep me coming week after week, but it is the market’s deep community roots that truly have me hooked.

In recent years, my personal affinity for the market has morphed into a professional one as well. As community engagement coordinator for Abode Services in Napa, I oversee the meals program at South Napa Shelter and Day Center. We serve continental breakfast and hot lunch to between 50 and 80 people, six days each week. As we are not able to cook meals on site, we rely on generous local restaurants to provide all our lunches. Our clientele are all people experiencing homelessness and rely on our meals program for daily nourishment.

For the last five years or so, the Napa Farmers Market has been collecting cash donations from market shoppers for the purpose of sourcing fresh produce for people without ready access to fresh healthy food. In 2018, we joined forces to realize our shared vision of bringing the market’s bounty to those in our community most in need of healthy food. We dubbed the program Shopping for the Shelter, wherein chefs from our partner restaurants show up at the market and shop with the assistant market manager for ingredients to put into their weekly shelter lunches.

Shopping for the Shelter at the Napa Farmers Market is an important program that demonstrates the Napa Farmers Market’s vital mission. It addresses food insecurity among the homeless population by putting fresh, healthy ingredients into the daily lunch offering. It provides some no-cost ingredients to restaurants who are donating their time, staff and kitchens to prepare those lunches. And it also supports the farmers who grow those healthy ingredients.

Shopping for the Shelter would not be possible without our generous Napa Farmers Market community that attends the market every Saturday and Tuesday market, shops for their own families, and then drops some cash into the bucket so that those in our community most in need may partake of the same. On behalf of our homeless participants, thank you for your generosity and for your dedication to bringing the benefits of the market to our whole community.