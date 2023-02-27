I was already pretty sure this was the coldest winter I'd ever experienced in Napa. And this was before I woke up on Friday to see snow draped over Stags Leap, not to mention birds clamoring for the feeders to be refilled.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

This brought to mind the question of this week's food pages. I had planned to run a story by the esteemed and popular Ken Morris, but the problem was that he had written it a couple of weeks earlier and it began by referencing the recent warm weather that made him think of spring.

I emailed Ken and asked if he thought we should, perhaps, hold that story, at least until the snow had melted. He said yes.

It did get me wondering what recipes splendid cooks like Ken turn to in cold weather. I sent him another email, and also sent it to our other esteemed and popular food writers, Paul Franson, Diane De Filipi and Tim Carl, asking what recipe might warm up these cold winter nights. Within a couple of hours, they had all replied.

And as a bonus, Tim Carl sent two photos of the valley in snow.

Here is what they sent:

Ken Morris, Cooking with Ken: Not my Mom’s meatloaf

"I never make meatloaf in the summer but somehow it became a favorite for my wife the first time it really gets cold. We serve it hot the first night, warm up a couple of slices the next night and makes a great filling for a lunch sandwich, too."

Serves 4 to 6.

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice

2 carrots, diced

1 celery stalk, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk

1/4 cup plus 2 teaspoons ketchup

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 slices of bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 pound ground beef chuck

1 pound ground pork

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the onion, carrot, celery and garlic and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 8 minutes. Let stand until cooled to room temperature, about 15 minutes.

In a large bowl, mix the bread crumbs with the milk until evenly moistened. Add the 2 teaspoons of ketchup and the onion mixture, egg, Worcestershire sauce, thyme, salt, black pepper and mustard and mix until blended.

Mix the ground beef, pork and bacon (or use a food processor for bacon). In a meat grinder, grind only the meat and mix into the large bowl gently with your hands until evenly combined.

Cut a 9-by-5-inch piece of parchment paper and place on a cooling rack covering a half sheet pan. Form the meat into loaf to fit the parchment paper.

In a small bowl, mix the remaining 1/4 cup of ketchup with the brown sugar and cayenne. Spread the ketchup over the top of the meat loaf. Bake for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, until the glaze is browned, and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the meat loaf registers 165°. Let the meatloaf rest for 10 minutes. Cut into slices and serve.

Diane de Filipi, Italian Lessons: Papa Pomodoro (Tomato Bread Soup)

Diane had just finished entertaining chefs from Italy, planning their next Let's Go Cook Italian adventure for next fall. So she had Italy on the mind. She notes, "I prefer canned for this recipe. This is a winter soup and really flavorful when good fresh tomatoes are not available."

Serves 10 to 12.

11-ounce loaf crusty Italian bread (a few days old or dried out in oven) - cut into cubes or break by hand. Fresh bread won't work for this recipe.

2 1/4 cups very ripe fresh tomatoes, blanched and peeled

or

2 1/4 cups canned San Marzano tomatoes (no seasoning added)

1 medium leek

10 to 12 leaves of fresh basil

1 small chili pepper, mild to medium heat

4 ½ cups vegetable stock

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and pepper to taste

If using fresh tomatoes, make sure they are very ripe and will squeeze easily in your hand. If using canned tomatoes, be sure to save juices.

Remove seeds from chili pepper and finely mince.

Chop fresh basil and white part of leek.

Heat olive oil in a stock pot and add minced peppers, basil and leek. Saute until pepper and leek are slightly softened.

Squeeze tomatoes in your hand and through your fingers into the pot. Simmer and reduce.

Add canned tomato juices and stock and continue reduction. If using fresh tomatoes, add 1 cup warm water.

Simmer 20 minutes. Add bread by hand and using an electric hand whisk, mix bread into soup. Continuing whisking until no large chunks of bread remain. Add more broth or hot water if you need to slightly thin the soup. This is a thick soup.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Garnish each serving with a drizzle of olive oil.

Tim Carl, Local Tastes: Ribollita (Tuscan White Bean Stew)

"I like this recipe, adapted from Spiced, but I tweak by using vegetable stock, nutritional yeast (1/4 cup in place of cheese), a 1/2 teaspoon of liquid smoke, and I add in the zucchini at the very end (with the nutritional yeast) to keep it crisp."

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, diced

2 carrots, finely chopped

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

1 tablespoons minced garlic

2 zucchini, diced

1 large Russet potato, peeled and diced

1 bunch Tuscan kale, chopped, stems trimmed off and leaves chopped

1 bunch Swiss chard, stems trimmed off and leaves chopped

1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 15.5-ounce can cannellini beans, drained, rinsed and mashed lightly

¼ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 teaspoon dried sage

1½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

8 cups low-sodium chicken stock (or vegetable stock)

3 cups day-old bread cubes, 1-inch cubes

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese or 1/4 cup nutritional yeast

Optional: toasted rustic bread for serving

Using a large soup pot or Dutch oven, add olive oil and place over medium heat.

Once hot, add onion, carrots and celery; stir until well combined. Sauté for 4-5 minutes, stirring often.

Add garlic; stir until well combined. Sauté for 1-2 minutes, stirring often.

Add potato; stir until well combined. Continue cooking for 7-8 minutes, stirring often.

Add kale leaves and Swiss chard leaves. Stir until well combined. Continue cooking for 7-8 minutes, stirring often.

Add tomatoes, beans, parsley, rosemary, sage, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes and chicken stock; stir until well combined.

Increase heat to medium-high and bring mixture to a boil. Once boiling, reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer uncovered for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add bread cubes; stir until well combined. Continue simmering for 10 more minutes. Add the zucchini at the very end.

Remove from heat and stir half of the Parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast into soup.

Divide into bowls and top with remaining Parmesan, if you are using it, before serving.

Optional: Serve with toasted slices of rustic bread.

Paul Franson, From Paul's Kitchen: New England Baked Beans

Paul, who always has a story, writes: "Because my father was an Army officer, we moved a lot. We spent a few years around Boston, and later, after I was married, I took a job with a ham radio magazine in Peterborough, New Hampshire. We were very poor; my mother was appalled when she visited and called our house a tenement. We didn’t know that, however. We had a good life and didn’t really lack for anything we needed. We couldn’t go out to eat often, but my wife Teddy was a superb cook anyway, so we didn’t care.

A special treat during the cold, dark winter was to drive seven miles in my late great-aunt Lulu’s Chevy to Ed’s Auction House in Jaffrey. We sometimes bought sealed surprise boxes for a dollar. In retrospect, some of the ancient tools and kitchen utensils in them would probably be quite valuable now.

But the best part of the night was that we could get a hot dog in the distinctive split-top New England rolls, and a heap of steaming baked beans for $1. As I remember, Ed's wife and sisters baked the beans and they were delicious and filling.

Baking some beans

Like many delicious dried bean dishes, they don’t require a lot of ingredients. You trade time for simplicity.

Almost any way you cook dried beans, it takes a while. There’s dispute among food scientists, chefs and bean vendors, but in my opinion, it’s best to soak them, cool, a long time in well-salted water, then cook or bake them.

You might be able to skip the soaking with fresh dried beans from Steve Sando's Rancho Gordo, but not with the ones you buy in a supermarket. Who knows how old they are?

Now we (well, not I) can cook beans in a pressure cooker like the Instant Pot, but proper baked beans are baked a long time, like three to six hours in a low-temperature oven. Originally, they would have been hung over a fire that heated the room (if not the house). Another alternative is a slow cooker for 10 to 12 hours.

You barely need a recipe, but I found a classic one from Yankee Magazine, which used to define New England life, as Sunset once did California. I tweaked it a bit.

It yields 8 to 10 servings; you can’t make a small amount of any baked beans.

Incidentally, you might think they’d use maple syrup, but molasses was important in New England, sadly as part of the slave trade.

1 pound dry beans (navy beans, soldier beans, Great Northern beans, etc.)

3/4 pound salt pork

3 tablespoons molasses

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt plus some for soaking, maybe a teaspoon per two quarters

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

They used to say pick over the beans to remove any stones or other extraneous material, but most are pretty clean these days thanks to those laser scanners.

Wash the beans in a colander to remove dust. Place in a bowl and cover with plenty of salted-room temperature water; they expand a lot. Soak overnight. If you soak them too long, they may start fermenting a bit as you can see by the bubbles, but I can’t see a little of that making a difference.

In the morning, boil the beans in plenty of salted water and watch that it doesn’t run out. They easily double in size as they get hydrated. That can take an hour or so.

Boil until the skins break when you blow across a few beans in a spoon or just taste them.

Then drain, keeping the water for cooking. Place a layer of beans in the bottom of a crockery bean pot.

Score the salt pork, cutting through the pork but leaving the rind intact.

Place about 1/2 pound of the salt pork in the pot. Add most of the remaining beans and the soaking water and plain water. Place the remaining 1/4 pound of salt pork in the pot. Cover with the remaining beans. Add the molasses, brown sugar and mustard. You may not need more salt. I’d bake it a while and taste the water and beans. Cover with additional water. Place the lid on the pot.

Bake in a 300 F oven for at least 6 hours, adding water as needed. You may want to use a drip pan under the pot in the oven as it might boil over.

It’s traditionally served with steamed brown bread and maybe some sausages – or hot dogs.

Sasha Paulsen: And what did I cook on that winter night?

While I am not in the class of cooks as the above writers, I did find inspiration in two things. First was my produce box from Napa Wild; if you want to eat more vegetables, order one. You get a box of fresh-from-the-local-farms vegetables, and then you have to think of what to do with all of them.

Second was a new cookbook that had arrived on my desk, "Budmo! Recipes from a Ukranian Kitchen," by Anna Voloshyna, who was born and raised in Ukraine but now lives in California. "I feel it's my duty to keep these dishes alive, tell their stories and share my culture," she writes in the introduction.

It was Feb. 24, the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of her country. Our produce box had beets, onions, potatoes, cabbage and mushrooms (and a great many other good things). My daughter and I decided to make her Ukrainian borsch. I didn't have prunes but I did add put in red wine.

She serves it with pampusky, yeast rolls topped with dill and garlic-infused oil (also in the book). But we had it with focaccia from Food Shed, which (if you are lucky) you can find, day-old, in their fridge, prepared with garlic and butter, ready to pop in the oven.

And we drank a toast to the Ukrainian people and hoped this year will bring them peace.

Vegetarian Borsch, Anna Voloshyna

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon sunflower oil

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

2 medium carrots, peeled and shredded

1 medium tomato, diced

4 medium Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1 1/4-inch cubes

2 medium red beets, peeled and cut into matchsticks

1 small bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

1 1/2 chanterelle mushrooms, halved lengthwise

4 prunes, pitted and roughly chopped

2 bay leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup drained canned whole white beans, rinsed

1 small head of cabbage, cored and shredded

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup chopped fresh dill and flat-leaf parsley in equal parts

Sour cream for serving

In a medium-large pot, melt the butter with the oil over medium heat. Add the onion and carrots and cook, stirring occasionally until soft, 7 to 9 minutes. Ad the tomato and cook, stirring from time to time, for 2 minutes longer.

Now it's time to add water (or vegetable broth). It is always tricky to say how much because the ideal amount is never the same. It will depend on how big your pot is and the volume of your vegetables. For me, it's usually 3 to 3 1/2 quarts, but I never measure the exact amount. You want enough to cover all the vegetables by 1 inch. You can always add more water later if needed.

Once the water is in the pot, add the potatoes, beets, bell pepper, mushrooms, prunes and bay leaves and bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat.

Add a generous pinch of salt, turn down the heat to medium-low and simmer uncovered until the potatoes are soft when pierced with a knife, about 15 minutes.

Add the beans and cabbage and cooking, stirring occasionally until all the vegetables are soft, 10 to 15 minutes. Add the garlic, dill and parsley and season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir to combine and cook for 2 more minutes. Remove and discard the bay leaves.

Ladle the borsch into bowls and top each serving with a dollop of sour cream. Serve right away.

PHOTOS: Snow hits Napa County Petrified Forest Road snow Howell Mountain Petrified Forest Road snow Angwin snow Petrified Forest Road snow Petrified Forest Road snow Atlas Peak Mount Veeder Snow in Angwin Snow in Angwin