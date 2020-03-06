South African Culinary Safari at CIA at Copia

The CIA at Copia is hosting a special South African pop-up dinner on Monday, March 9.
Guest chef Elizabeth Binder will create a culinary adventure through four courses of traditional South African fare, including crispy chili bites, watermelon and peppadew salad and braised lamb potjie.
Binder, chef and owner of Hand-Crafted Catering, was a contestant on Top Chef: Seattle, and the recent victor on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay.
Here is her menu:
Starters:
Shaved Biltong and Droëwors, savory beef jerky and dried sausage sticks, cured with coriander seed
Crispy Chili Bites and Apricot Chutney deep fried chick pea fritters with marsala, green onion and a hint of chili
First Course:
Warm Goat Cheese Miele Bread with sweet piquant peppers tossed with ginger dressing
Watermelon, Peppadew & Watercress Salad
Second course:
Smokey Braised Lamb Shoulder Potjie
Chakalaka & Buttered Putu Pap, spicy vegetable relish of onions, tomatoes and butter beans with steamed African polenta
Dessert:
Cape Brandy Pudding & Chamomile Cream
Rooibos Tea
Carefully selected South African Wine pairings are also available.
Tickets are required for this event as this safari has limited capacity. Tickets are $80 plus a $6.50 fee. For reservations, visit: ciaatcopia.com/event/south-african-culinary-safari-pop-up.