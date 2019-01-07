Napa Valley Restaurant Week, Jan. 20-27, offers diners multi-course prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Below are some highlights of Napa Valley Restaurant Week. To view the complete list of restaurants participating, visit visitnapavalley.com/restaurant_week.
Napa
— Alba at The River Terrace Inn offers a $36 three-course dinner with a choice of harvest corn chowder or field greens salad, followed by a grilled pork chop with spaghetti squash or the ALBA Burger and finishing with cookies or chocolate lava cake.
— Angèle in downtown Napa offers a two-course lunch for $20 and three-course dinner for $46, available Monday through Friday. angelerestaurant.com/
— Basalt, along the Napa Riverfront, offers a three-course dinner for $36, featuring locally sourced ingredients.
— Charlie Palmer Steak at Archer Hotel Napa offers a two-course lunch for $20 and three-course dinner for $46. Guests who order from the Restaurant Week menu have the option to add “Bottomless Wine” for $17.
— Compline Wine Bar, which offers elevated Napa cuisine in a relaxed setting and features one of Napa Valley's most extensive wine lists, offers a two-course lunch for $20 or a three-course dinner for $36, as well as an optional flight of Steve Matthiasson wine for $25.
— Filippi’s Pizza Grotto offers its “Italian Feast for Two” for dinner, which includes a 10-inch one topping pizza, two salads, two spaghetti lasagna combinations, focaccia bread, and two cannoli for $36.
— Five Town Grocery at The Village at the Vista Collina Resort presents its signature pastrami sandwich, a choice of a side and a cookie for $15.
— Galpao Gaucho features a three-course dinner for $46, which includes a homemade cheese bread appetizer, a 40 plus item salad bar and 17 unlimited cuts of meat carved table-side by Gaucho chefs. The three courses are unlimited and at your own pace. Reservations noting "Restaurant Week" are required.
— Grace’s Table, offers a two-course lunch for $20 and three-course dinner for $36 featuring selections from its menu. In addition, guests may enjoy a glass of Napa Valley wine for an additional $5.
— Gran Electrica offers a three-course dinner for $36, featuring Tostada de Ceviche (cauliflower substitute for vegetarians), followed by Mole Pipian de Pollo (chile relleno substitute for vegetarians), with Flan Casero for dessert. Available Sunday through Thursday only.
— Eiko’s offers a two-course lunch for $20 and three-course dinner for $36. The lunch special includes miso soup or house salad, and a choice of 10-piece assorted sashimi with steamed rice, seven-piece nigiri and a California roll, a tekka maki roll, or shrimp and assorted vegetable tempura. The dinner special includes miso soup and edamame or house salad, and a choice of 15-piece assorted sashimi with rice, six-piece sashimi, four-piece nigari, two chef's choice hand rolls and a California roll, or shrimp and assorted vegetables tempura bento box, and a chocolate brownie or cheesecake sampler for dessert. Lunch is available Monday through Friday only.
— Il Posto offers a two-course lunch for $20, featuring a choice of Caesar salad, mixed green salad or cup of soup, followed by a choice of Margherita pizza, gnocchi with Papa Sauce (house meat sauce), or rigatoni and meatballs, with a complementary non-alcoholic beverage. This offer is available through the end of February.
— Napa General Store offers a two-course lunch for $20, featuring a cup of soup of the day or a special dessert with each entrée. Napa Valley wines by the glass are offered for an additional cost, or guests may also choose the Artisan Wine Tasting Experience for the Restaurant Week price of $10 (half off the regular price). Available Monday through Friday only.
— Napa Noodles offers a two-course lunch for $20, including any salad or starter, a fountain drink, plus any entrée item numbered “one through 16” on their menu. Entrees include Tokyo ramen, roasted duck plate, Tom Yum soup, yakisoba, and more. Lunch is served until 3 p.m.
— NapaSport offers a two-course lunch for $20 and two three-course dinners choices for $36 or $46. Lunch offers a choice of sandwich and fries, while the dinner options offer either a choice of pork chop or fried chicken, or steak frites.
— Tarla offers a two-course lunch for $20 and three-course dinner for $46. The two-course lunch special includes soup of the day or house salad with an entree. The three-course dinner special includes a house salad, entrée and dessert. For dinner, an optional wine pairing is available for an additional $25.
— TORC offers a three-course “Taste of TORC” dinner for $46 featuring seasonal highlights and crowd favorites from Chef Sean O'Toole's farmers' market and ingredient-driven menu. TORC also offers an optional $24 wine pairing.
Yountville
— Bistro Jeanty offers a two-course lunch for $20, featuring classically prepared dishes such as Boeuf Bourguignon, Coq au Vin, Sole Meuniere and Cassoulet. The bistro also has an optional and extensive French and Napa Valley wine list to complement the fare. Available Monday through Thursday only.
— Mustards Grill offers both a two-course lunch for $20 and a $36 three-course dinner featuring American fare. Available Monday through Thursday only.
— Michael Chiarello’s Ottimo offers a two-course lunch for $20, featuring a daily selection of Italian inspired dishes, including pizza, house-made mozzarella, and other handcrafted products.
— Protea offers a two-course lunch for $20 featuring a daily selection of Caribbean cuisine in a fast casual format with counter service and tableside delivery. Optional wine, beer and other beverages are also available.
Rutherford
— The Michelin-starred Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil presents a two-course lunch for $20 with an optional wine pairing from one of most extensive wine cellars in Napa Valley. The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil offers views of the valley floor from its dining room or terrace. Available Monday through Friday; advance reservations recommended.
St. Helena
— Acacia House at Las Alcobas offers a three-course dinner for $46 created by Top Chef alum Chris Cosentino.
— Brasswood Bar & Kitchen offers a $46 three-course dinner featuring a signature menu. Wine pairings are optional.
— Clif Family Wines offers a $20 three-course lunch at the Clif Family Bruschetteria Food Truck parked alongside the tasting room on Main Street in St. Helena. The three-course lunch includes a small salad or seasonal soup, followed by a choice of bruschetta with a chocolate chip-hazelnut Cookie or THCO Chocolate Budino. Clif Family wines are available for additional purchase. Available Sunday, as well as Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on Monday.
— Tra Vigne Pizzeria and Restaurant offers a two-course lunch for $20 or three-course dinner for $36. Lunch includes a choice of red kale salad or minestrone soup, followed by a choice of C&B burger or chicken panini sandwich (both offered with fries). Dinner includes the original Tra Vigne Mozzarella al Minuto, followed by mixed greens with Piave cheese, finished with rigatoni bolognese. Dessert may be added to lunch or dinner for and additional $5. Tap wines are offered at $7 per glass with the purchase of any Restaurant Week menu. Not available for take-out.
Calistoga
— All Seasons Bistro offers a two-course lunch for $20 as well as optional Happy Hour pricing on selected beer, wine and cocktails.
— Bosko’s Trattoria offers a $20, three-course lunch featuring fresh, home-style Italian foods including thin-crust wood fired pizza and made-from-scratch pastas. Bosko’s is the longest operating restaurant in Calistoga, serving guests for the past 36 years.
— Café Sarafornia offers a two-course lunch for $20, featuring classic diner fare.
— The 125-year-old Calistoga Inn offers a two-course lunch for $20 and three-course dinner for $46, featuring California/American cuisine. The Inn’s brewery, the Napa Valley Brewing Co., was the first established brewery in the Napa Valley after Prohibition.
— Checkers offers a two-course lunch for $20 and three-course dinner for $36, featuring a variety of creative salads, thin crust pizzas and pastas.
— Evangeline offers a multi-course dinner for $46 featuring casual French bistro cuisine with a Creole soul. Optional wine, beer and cocktails are available.
— Hydro Grill offers a three-course dinner for $46 featuring a selection of items from their seasonal menu. Special pricing on wines by the glass and $5 corkage during Restaurant Week complete the offer.
— La Prima Pizza offers a two-course lunch for $20 and three-course dinner for $36.
— Lovina offers a two-course lunch for $20 and three-course dinner for $46, featuring locavore, American fare in a casual dining environment.
— Solbar at Solage offers a special Restaurant Week lunch for $20, featuring chef's choice seasonal menu with dessert.