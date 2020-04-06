Specials to celebrate at home

We made it, but as we unpacked the bags in our kitchen, we forgot, for some 20 seconds, The Dog, who promptly snagged a box and ran for the backyard. I am sure his goal was the beef, but, in his rush, he nicked the spinach. He did not seem to mind. He was well on his way to devouring it, box and all, when we caught up with him. The rest of the meal was delicious.

Press is planning a holiday menu for April 11-12, that includes a choice of braised lamb shank or prime rib, along with deviled eggs, salad, potato gratin and peas, with Paris Brest for dessert. Even if you can’t celebrate with your family and friends at a gathering this year, you can still enjoy a fine meal. Just keep an eye on the dog.

The Press team is doing this while putting in place a program to cook for the Boys and Girls Clubs, where many youngsters are in need of nutritious meals.

As always, the chefs and restaurants in this valley are proving their boundless generosity in times of crisis. As Chef Ken Frank of La Toque, currently cooking for the Napa Homeless Shelter says, “Feeding people is what we do.”