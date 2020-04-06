Specials to celebrate at home

Everyone seems to be finding ways to celebrate the upcoming holidays in Napa Valley. Especially dogs.
Press restaurant in St. Helena is usually a memorable culinary splurge, but during this time of sheltering at home, they are offering exceptional take-out specials.
Daily, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can drive up to the restaurant to order items like a sourdough cubano ($9) or a fried chicken sandwich ($9), truffle fries, ($8) or chocolate chip cookies ($3). You can also order a prix-fixe dinner that includes a first course, entree, side dish and cookies for $45 per person for a 5:30 p.m. pick-up. Online ordering for pick-up is 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
They have a tent set up in their parking lot to deliver orders to your car. They even have a credit card reader attached to a long pole, so every keeps a safe distance and no money is exchanged.
Over the weekend, the Press team decided to cook up a special meal, featuring Beef Wellington, a wonderful, but complicated classic in which a filet of beef is coated with a savory duxelles and wrapped in pastry. It was $65 per person for the meal for two, which included Sauce Bordelaise, salad and creamed spinach and, in case you had not consumed enough calories, cream puffs.
My daughter and I succumbed to temptation and ordered it, and her dog, Puck, accustomed to riding in the car on most adventures, hopped in to go collect it. When the Press staff brought out two bags of food, all neatly boxed, delectable scents filled the car. Puck grew, shall we say, animated, and it was touch and go whether we would make it back to Napa with the Wellington intact or in the dog.
We made it, but as we unpacked the bags in our kitchen, we forgot, for some 20 seconds, The Dog, who promptly snagged a box and ran for the backyard. I am sure his goal was the beef, but, in his rush, he nicked the spinach. He did not seem to mind. He was well on his way to devouring it, box and all, when we caught up with him. The rest of the meal was delicious.
Press is planning a holiday menu for April 11-12, that includes a choice of braised lamb shank or prime rib, along with deviled eggs, salad, potato gratin and peas, with Paris Brest for dessert. Even if you can’t celebrate with your family and friends at a gathering this year, you can still enjoy a fine meal. Just keep an eye on the dog.
The Press team is doing this while putting in place a program to cook for the Boys and Girls Clubs, where many youngsters are in need of nutritious meals.
As always, the chefs and restaurants in this valley are proving their boundless generosity in times of crisis. As Chef Ken Frank of La Toque, currently cooking for the Napa Homeless Shelter says, “Feeding people is what we do.”
This week, Press is also unveiling a new a new wine offering to go with their take-out. This idea was borne out of their affiliation with Rudd winery, the restaurant’s focus on Napa Valley wines and the industry’s timing for wine releases this time of year.
Since Press has their take-out set-up in place, customers will be able to purchase bottles of newly released wines when they place their food orders. The plan is to highlight one a week, beginning with their own Crossroads. Next, they will extend the program to feature their friends in the valley with Josh Phelps and his Space Age rosé, followed by Dan Petroski on the following week. Customers who want a taste will be given a small pour to go for free in a sealed bottle, with an option to donate $5 to the employee fund.
View the Press menus at pressnapavalley.com. Press is at 587 St. Helena Highway.
Here are a couple more specials that have come my way:
Cakebread’s PorchfestDennis Cakebread and Chef Brian Streeter will host a video celebration of Cakebread Cellars’ 2019 vintage release of their Vin de Porche Rosé on Thursday, April 9, from 4 to 5 p.m.
RSVP at facebook.com/cakebreadcellars/live. Then charge your phone, tablet or laptop, pull up a chair on your own porch, and tune into Facebook for the special event.
A Easter Brunch cooking class Vista Collina Resort will host a virtual Easter brunch cooking class via Facebook Live on Saturday, April 11, at 1 p.m.
Tune in to Vista Collina Resort’s Facebook Live, where Chef Mackenzie Rupp lead his viewers through the preparation of a brunch paired with Trinitas Cellars wines.
The three-course meal includes Spring Waldorf Egg Salad, Brown Sugar and Dijon Pork Loin with Chardonnay Creamed Spinach, White Cheddar Potato Gratin and Carrot Cupcakes with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing.
Learn more about the class at meritagecollection.com/blog/easter-brunch-live-cooking-class. It includes a shopping list, recipe cards and link to purchase Trinitas Cellars’ wines.
Satisfy your cravings
