St. Helena's Crisp Crisp Kitchen + Juice is an adventure in eating

Faux gras, anyone?

How about a vegetable-rich Dragon Bowl and a spring-colored cardamom rose latte?

Then again, maybe what you want is steak, or coffee and an iced donut.

You can find these and two pages of more options — elixirs, tonics, cookies, sandwiches, poke bowls, smoothies, ramen, and baguettes — at Crisp Juice & Kitchen in St. Helena.

It's a place where you can dash in pick up a bottle of juice and salad bowl and be on your way. Or you can order an espresso from the baristas and linger in in the spa-like atmosphere of cool white walls and green plants.

You can peruse the menu and try something you've never had before — such as a Pretty in Pink Pitaya, made from "pitaya, banana, raspberries, apple, Epic protein, maca, lucuma, schizandra topped with seasonal fruit and Crisp signature tahini granola." And spend a few informative minutes looking up "What is a pitaya?" (Answer: It's also called dragon fruit.")

You can shop for pottery from a local artist, teas, and one of the niftiest teapots I've ever seen for making herbal infusions.

And you can watch the action in the kitchen, which resembles a research lab, where staff is turning out this myriad of creations and thinking up new ones.

Crisp Kitchen & Juice is the brainchild of Annette Shafer, who combined her experience as a fitness consultant, hospitality pro and CIA-trained chef to fulfill "a simple, soul-satisfying mission to make it a whole lot easier to stay deliciously energized amid life's daily hustle."

Years in planning and execution, Shafer said it was inspired by her observations, among them that the bottle of "freshly pressed juice" you might pick up turns out to have been freshly pressed long ago and faraway and shipped to your grocery shelf.

Hence, the driving philosophy that everything is made on the premises, and many are unique to Crisp. Such as the signature Faux Gras. Made from lentils, mushrooms, onion, nuts, garlic and spices, it has the spreadable texture of a light pâté and its savory flavorful characteristics give the impression of pure luxury.

Shafer said her other conclusion is that "you have to meet people where they are."

Which is to say that even as interest is increasing in plant-forward eating — for the planet and for personal health — alongside this rests the residual skepticism: It may be virtuous but what does it taste like?

Crisp is a place to explore options. Are you a meat-lover? Then there is a Wagyu beef bowl, with slices of high-quality, grass-fed beef, sitting on a bed of carrots, beets and charred broccoli and scallions, with an addition of hummus, and a sprinkle of sunflower sesame crunch. And have a shake with that, such as the tahini shake made with house-made coconut-cashew ice cream. Or you might go wild and order an oatmilk chagaccino, made with mushroom powder.

On the other hand, your eye may be caught by another Crisp creation, like the Mercado Bowl, for example; it's an explosion of colors, textures and flavors: purple cabbage, green avocado, golden turmeric-flavored kraut, kale, black beans and fresh salsa. For me, first I noticed how beautiful it was; secondly, "This is really tasty." Third was the after-thought: I have just eaten a rainbow of vegetables.

Do you have a sweet tooth? There's a counter filled with a variety of donuts, scones and cookies. They just happen to be gluten-free and sugar is not the first ingredient on the list. And your donut might have hibiscus icing. And pair it with Bullet-Proof Coffee or a Honey Oat Cappuccino.

If you really want to test the healthy effects of a focused, plant-based diet, Crisp will prepare three days of food, their Refresh menu, or three-days of a lighter juice and broth Refresh, both designed, right now, with spring produce.

And speaking of meeting you where you are, for those who don't want to make a trek to St. Helena to explore Crisp in person, they have a stand at the Napa Farmers Market on Saturdays. You can also order in advance and pick up at the market.

Crisp Juice + Kitchen adds adventure to eating; and then you pause and say, "I think I just made a healthy choice. Wow."

Crisp is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1111 Main St., St. Helena. Call 707-657-4444 or visit crispkitchenandjuice.com.