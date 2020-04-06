Surviving the test of time: Recipes from a home chef

Editor's note from the department of silver linings: There is not a lot of good news as the coronavirus sweeps around the world, but one fine thing I have noticed here at the features desk at the Napa Valley Register is: people are sending me stories, about what they are doing, watching, reading, and, especially, what they are cooking. It is a wonderful way to connect with your neighbors, and I, for one, am grateful. If you have an idea to contribute, please email me at spaulsen@napanews.com. Thanks.
Today's story comes from Napa attorney Chuck Dell'Ario who provides a menu with a French accent, that gave me an idea of what to do with the enormous bag of asparagus I just bought. -- Sasha Paulsen
I became a home chef more than 40 years ago when men didn’t do much cooking away from the barbecue. As a graduation present from law school, I received a series of lessons in the technique of French cuisine taught by a woman who’d grown up in the French countryside. We’d spend two hours on egg-yolk sauces such as Hollandaise. (Yes, people made egg-yolk sauces at home, by hand.) I still have the steno books in which I took notes. My love for working and playing in the kitchen began and hasn’t abated since.
Over the years, my collection of cookbooks has grown to more than 100. Some are barely cracked like Nancy Oakes’ from Boulevard in San Francisco whose recipes I found far too difficult and tedious. Others are dog-eared and stained with drip marks such as Julia Child’s two-volume "Mastering the Art of French Cooking."
The recipes that follow come from those books and from articles I collected through the years and saved in a three-ring binder. They’ve been adapted to simplify and to account for the fact that a large egg from 1963, when Julia wrote her masterpiece, was a bit smaller than a large egg today. The theme is French. If the editors allow it, I’ll be back with some from Italy and New Mexico, my two other favorite cuisine locations. Don’t be daunted. You probably have time on your hands as we shelter in place.
But first, a word about mise en place (MEEZ ahn plahs). Mise en place is a French culinary phrase that means “putting in place” or “everything in its place.” It describes the preparation professional chefs do and involves measuring out and assembling all your ingredients before you start cooking. If you are in a restaurant kitchen before the service begins you’ll hear the cooks talking about their “meez.” It’s the only way to prepare a new recipe and avoids measuring and other timing errors. I recommend you apply it here and in all your cooking.
Asparagus Bread Pudding
Spring is such a wonderful time to cook. Asparagus is one of the vegetables that make it so. This makes a yummy brunch or side with grilled pork. It comes from Georgeanne Brennan’s 1992 "Potager" and has long been a favorite. The measurements need not be too precise, but get your “meez” together before you start.
Use day-old bread that’s dried out some. If you’re like I am and want to get started right away, cut a loaf of sweet or sour batard and leave the slices in a 150-degree oven for 30-60 minutes until they’ve dried out.
12 thick slices dry bread - about 1/2 - 3/4 of a good-sized batard
2 l /2 to 3 cups milk
1 lb. asparagus
5 large eggs
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup freshly grated Romano or Parmesan cheese
4 ounces Fontina or Monterey Jack cheese, slivered
(Cut on the large-side of a box grater or use the packaged, pre-slivered kind. These semi-soft cheeses are hard to grate, so put it the freezer for 15 minues before grating for a better result.)
4 ounces Swiss cheese, slivered
1/2 cup chopped, mixed fresh herbs. (I use chives, parsley and thyme.)
1 Tbsp. butter, in bits
Tear bread into chunks and create a single layer in a shallow 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish. Pour 2 1/2 cups milk over the top. Let soak until the bread has absorbed the milk and becomes soft, about 30 minutes. Squeeze the bread slices to extract the milk. Save the milk to mix with the eggs later. You want to have about 4 cups of the moist bread and 3/4 cup milk (add milk if squeezing doesn’t yield 3/4 cups). Set aside.
Trim the asparagus. I like to peel the outer skin off the lower couple of inches. Cut on the diagonal into 2-inch pieces. Steam over gently boiling water, covered, or par-boil for 1-2 minutes until just tender (careful not to overcook). Run under cold water or plunge into a bowl of ice water to halt the cooking. Drain and set aside.
Preheat an oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 3-quart mold, such as a souffle dish.
In a bowl, beat together the eggs, salt, pepper, and the 3/4 cup milk squeezed from the bread until well blended.
To assemble, portion bread and cheese into thirds and asparagus and herbs into halves. Set 8 asparagus buds aside. Layer one-third of the bread in the prepared dish, then top the bread layer with half of the asparagus and half of the mixed herbs. Sprinkle one-third of each of the cheeses over the layer. Repeat, using half the remaining bread, all the remaining asparagus and herbs, and half the remaining cheese. Arrange the remaining bread on top. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over it and garnish with asparagus buds. Pour the milk-egg mixture over the layers and dot with butter.
Bake until the top is crusty brown and a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Cool 10-15 minutes to firm up. Serves 6-8.
Chicken Verjus
If you've never cooked with verjus, juice from unripened grapes, you’re in for a treat. The juice is green on the palate, tart and fruity. Home cooks in the wlne-producing regions of France love it.
I adapted this dish from "Parisian Home Cooking" (William Morrow, 1999) and it’s a staple in my house. The verjus combines wonderfully with the chicken, adding a fruity tartness without the acidity of wine. You can find verjus in Napa at Browns Valley Market. Serve with a 2/3 -1/3 blend of mashed potatoes and peeled apples sauteed with butter for a uniquely delicious meal.
3 - 3 1/2 lbs. bone-in, chicken thighs and legs
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 Tbsp. olive oil
3 shallots, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
1 cup white verjus
1/2 tsp dried savory
2 bay leaves
I Tbsp. finely chopped fresh parsley
1 Tbsp. unsalted butter
Rinse the chicken, pat dry, and season on both sides with salt and pepper. Heat the oil over medium heat in a low pan or skillet large enough to hold chicken in one layer. Add the chicken, without crowding the pan. Brown the chicken on both sides, about 7 minutes per side. Remove the chicken pieces when they are nicely golden, and pour off all but 1 Tbsp. of the fat.
Saute the shallots in the remaining fat to soften, about 5 minutes. Return chicken to the pan, skin up. Add verjus, savory and bay leaves. Cover and cook over low heat about 15 minutes until chicken is cooked through.
Remove chicken and keep warm. Increase heat in the pan and reduce liquid by one-third. Remove from heat and whisk in butter and parsley. Arrange chicken on plates (with mashed potatoes and apples), pour sauce over and serve. Serves 4.
Five-Nut Caramel Tart
People swoon over this dessert. My family clamors for it. Try it with a glass of late-harvest Riesling or Sauternes. The tart shell has a few steps but the effort is so worth it.
Dough:
1 l/4 cups unbleached all purpose flour
3 Tbsp. sugar
1/2 cup (l stick) chilled unsalted butter, cut into pieces
1 extra-large egg yolk blended with 1 1/2 Tbsp. ice water
Filling:
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch cubes
1/2 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
1/4 cup honey
2 Tbsp. sugar
1 cup toasted, salted cashews
1/3 cup toasted, salted macadamia nuts
1/2 cup slivered, toasted almonds
1/3 cup shelled pistachios
1/4 cup pine nuts
2 Tbsp. whipping cream
For dough (Can be prepared 1 day ahead.):
Mix flour and sugar in processor. Add butter and cut in using on/off turns until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add yolk mixture and blend with on/off turns until dough begins to form. Gather dough and flatten into disc. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.
Grease 10- or 11-inch-diameter tart pan with removable bottom. Roll dough out on lightly floured surface or between waxed paper so it’s 13-14 inches in diameter, depending on your pan. The smaller pan means you don’t have to roll it out so thinly.
Fit dough into prepared pan, pressing it into the sides. Refrigerate at least 30 more minutes.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line tart shell with foil. Fill with dried beans or pie weights. Bake 10 minutes. Remove foil and beans. Bake until golden brown, about 10 more minutes. Cool tart completely on rack. Cover with plastic wrap if not using immediately.
For filling and finish:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place tart shell on baking sheet.
Melt butter, honey and sugars in heavy 2-quart saucepan over low heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Increase heat and whisk until mixture comes to boil. Boil until large bubbles form, about 1 minute. Remove pan from heat. Stir in all nuts and cream. Immediately pour filling into tart. Bake until filling bubbles, about 20 minutes (filling might overflow slightly onto sheet). Cool tart in pan on rack until filling just begins to set. Gently remove pan bottom and cool tart completely.
Chuck Dell’Ario is a Napa attorney specializing in appellate practice. His culinary resume includes first prizes in the Gilroy Garlic Festival and Oakland Tribune cooking contests.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.