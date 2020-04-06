Surviving the test of time: Recipes from a home chef

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor's note from the department of silver linings: There is not a lot of good news as the coronavirus sweeps around the world, but one fine thing I have noticed here at the features desk at the Napa Valley Register is: people are sending me stories, about what they are doing, watching, reading, and, especially, what they are cooking. It is a wonderful way to connect with your neighbors, and I, for one, am grateful. If you have an idea to contribute, please email me at spaulsen@napanews.com. Thanks.

Today's story comes from Napa attorney Chuck Dell'Ario who provides a menu with a French accent, that gave me an idea of what to do with the enormous bag of asparagus I just bought. -- Sasha Paulsen

I became a home chef more than 40 years ago when men didn’t do much cooking away from the barbecue. As a graduation present from law school, I received a series of lessons in the technique of French cuisine taught by a woman who’d grown up in the French countryside. We’d spend two hours on egg-yolk sauces such as Hollandaise. (Yes, people made egg-yolk sauces at home, by hand.) I still have the steno books in which I took notes. My love for working and playing in the kitchen began and hasn’t abated since.