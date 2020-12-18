Take-out for Christmas: Napa Valley restaurants cooking up feasts to go

This New Year’s Eve & Morning After combo is $150 per person (multiples of two) and can be pre-ordered by calling 707-944-2424 until 6 p.m., Monday, December 28, with curbside pickup on Thursday, December 31 from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m..

“During this unusual holiday season, with the challenges of COVID, Executive Chef Michael Foster and I have come up with these three great menus,” said Mustards Grill chef snd owner Cindy Pawlcyn. “We hope this helps to make the holidays a little brighter, and definitely less stressful!”

Mustards Grill is located at 7399 St. Helena Highway, Napa, CA, and is open seven days a week for takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mustards Grill will be closed Christmas Day, but will offer their full menu for takeout on New Year’s Day.

Press

Press restaurant in St. Helena has restarted take-out service. To order online visit www.pressnapavalley.com/online-ordering/.

For Christmas, pastry chef Ivan Marquez has a Build-Your-Own Gingerbread House Kits (www.pressnapavalley.com/store/product/build-your-own-gingerbread-house-kit/). Pick up by Dec. 23.