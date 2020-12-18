Take-out for Christmas: Napa Valley restaurants cooking up feasts to go

With restaurants closed for indoor and outdoor dining, the following local restaurants and bakeries have let us know what they are cooking up as to-go feasts for the holidays.
In addition, many Napa Valley restaurants, including Celadon and Napa Valley Bistro are now doing daily dinners to-go as well. Check with the individual websites for updates.
Ackerman House Yule Log
Chef Jennifer Smith, whose Thanksgiving pies to go offer garnered a substantial waiting list, is making traditional yule log cakes. Also known as the Buche de Noel, it is designed to remember the age-old practice of burning Yule logs on Christmas Eve. Smith’s cake is a rich chocolate with a salted caramel filling. It is $65 per cake and serves 8 to 9 portions.
Order by Sunday, Dec. 20 at www.exploretock.com. Pick-up is between noon and 5 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Ad Hoc Catering
A Christmas at Home menu is available for Dec. 23 and 24, includes a “Ready-to-Cook” 28 day-aged Black Angus prime rib dinner with mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, roasted sweet carrots, horseradish cream, red wine sauce, Bouchon Bakery Parker house rolls and persimmon pudding. It is $265. Order at www.toasttab.com.
Angèle
Angèle is preparing a Christmas Dinner for 2 that includes Potato-Leek and Black Truffle Soup with Toasted Levain Croutons, Whole Roasted Heritage Chicken with Perigord Black Truffle and Rodolphe Le Meunier Normandy Butter. (The chicken will be stuffed and ready for you to put in the oven), Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Button Mushrooms and Pearl Onions, Black Perigord Truffle Potato Gratin, Crottin d’ Antan with Persimmon Marmalade, an Angèle Baguette and Chocolate Mousse Pie, Graham Cracker Crumble with Whipped Cream.
Additions are available. The cost is $165 per package. www.toasttab.com.
Carneros Resort
A Christmas To-Go from Market at Carneros Resort and Spa, is $325 and serves 5 to 6 people. The menu includes a honey-rosemary glazed Caggiano ham. For details, call the Market at 707-299-4820 or email Pauline Stanley at pstanley@carnerosresort.com.
Foodshed’s Feast of the Seven Fishes Christmas Eve dinner is sold out, but they do have a waiting list.
CIA at Copia
They will be temporarily closed during the shut-down.
Cole’s Chop House
Cole’s Christmas Eve to-go menu is family-style take-out for 2, 4 or 8 people. Order by noon on Tuesday, Dec. 22, for pick-up between 2 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 24. The menu includes a choice of appetizers, sides and desserts, and salmon filet or prime rib as the main course. Order at www.coleschophouse.com.
La Toque
Their Christmas Eve at Home menu includes Gougeres filled with Truffled Cream Cheese, Tuna Poke with Puffed Grains and Meyer lemon, Liberty Farm Duck Rillettes, Maine Lobster Bisque, Roast Prime Rib with Truffle Crushed Potatoes, Glazed Baby Vegetables, Red Wine Jus and Buche de Noel, gingerbread cookies and sugarplums
The complete dinner kit, which includes detailed instructions, as well as a link to a video for garnishes and plating is $125 per person. Place orders at latoque.com.
Model Bakery
The Model Bakery is preparing traditional favorites including Cinnamon Rolls Sticky Buns, Pumpkin Gingerbread and Cranberry Orange Nut Loaf, Pumpkin, Apple and Pecan Pies and Sugar Cookies in festive holiday shapes.
For a complete menu, go online to /www.themodelbakery.com or visit the shops at 1357 Main St.. St. Helena and at the Oxbow Public Market in Napa.
All holiday orders must be placed and pre-paid by 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, with pickup on Thursday, December 24 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at both locations. The Model Bakery is closed on Christmas Day.
Orders may be placed by email at orders@themodelbakery.com, by phone or fax to the Napa store at 707-259-1128 (p) or 707-259-1169 (f) or the St. Helena store at 707-963-8192 (p) or 707-963-8037 (f).
Mustards Grill 2020 Holiday Menus
Mustards Grill is offering complete prepared meals for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and “the morning after.”
The Mustards Grill Christmas Eve menu includes Little Gem Salad with Black Pepper Croutons, North Beach Cioppino with Dungeness Crab, Black Cod, Shrimp, Mussels and Clams, Garlic Bread, Lemon Pudding Cake with Huckleberry Sauce. It is $65 per person (multiples of two), and can be pre-ordered by calling 707-944-2424 until 6 p.m., Monday. Dec. 21, with curbside pickup on Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.
For a Christmas Day feast, the menu is Brown Butter Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with an Apple Toasted Pumpkin Seed Relish, Dungeness Crab, Fennel and Mache Salad with a Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette, Oakville Cabernet Braised Prime Beef Short Ribs with Black Truffle Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Baby Turnips, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Cranberry Apple Tart with Vanilla Whipped Crème Frâiche. The Christmas Day Dinner is $85/pp (multiples of two), and can be pre-ordered by calling 707-944-2424 until 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, with curbside pickup on Thursday, Dec. 24 from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The New Year’s Eve is Smoked Salmon and Caviar Blinis with Classic Garniture, Truffled Chestnut Soup, Mustards’ Slow Smoked Liberty Duck with Citrus Moustarde Duck Jus, Roasted Root Vegetables Butter Lettuce Salad with a Red Wine Shallot Vinaigrette and Fresh Herbs, and Jack Daniels Cake with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped JD Crème Frâiche. And for the morning after, it adds, Paulie’s Poppy Seed Bagels and Smoked Salmon and Grey Goose Bloody Mary Kit
This New Year’s Eve & Morning After combo is $150 per person (multiples of two) and can be pre-ordered by calling 707-944-2424 until 6 p.m., Monday, December 28, with curbside pickup on Thursday, December 31 from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m..
“During this unusual holiday season, with the challenges of COVID, Executive Chef Michael Foster and I have come up with these three great menus,” said Mustards Grill chef snd owner Cindy Pawlcyn. “We hope this helps to make the holidays a little brighter, and definitely less stressful!”
Mustards Grill is located at 7399 St. Helena Highway, Napa, CA, and is open seven days a week for takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mustards Grill will be closed Christmas Day, but will offer their full menu for takeout on New Year’s Day.
Press
Press restaurant in St. Helena has restarted take-out service. To order online visit www.pressnapavalley.com/online-ordering/.
For Christmas, pastry chef Ivan Marquez has a Build-Your-Own Gingerbread House Kits (www.pressnapavalley.com/store/product/build-your-own-gingerbread-house-kit/). Pick up by Dec. 23.
The Press Christmas Celebratory Réveillon Menu (www.pressnapavalley.com/store/product/christmas-dinner) serves four and is based on the traditional French Christmas Eve dinner but it can be enjoyed for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Order by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22. It comes wit reheating instructions. Pick-up is on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 3-8 p.m.
The Press Holiday Shop has a selection of decadent holiday treats and stocking stuffers including fresh truffles, foie gras terrines, caviar, Flannery Beef, cocktails to Go, gingerbread kits, hot sauce, 816 BBQ kits, and award-winning books. https://www.pressnapavalley.com/store/
The Press New Year’s Eve should always be decadent, and we can make that dream a reality with the PRESS New Year’s Eve Party Pack for four: www.pressnapavalley.com. Order by Monday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. Pickup on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 3 to 8 p.m.
And finally, the Press sommelier has selected a few favorite sparkling wines, which can be ordered at www.pressnapavalley.com.
Sweetie Pies Bakery
Orders for Sweetie Pies’ Christmas specialties must be placed by noon on Sunday, Dec. 20. These include a Buche de Noel, Snowflake Cake (vanilla cake with chocolate ganache and milk chocolate mousse), Gingerbread Caramel Crunch Cake, Winter White Cake (white cake filled with berry compote and vanilla pastry cream, topped with a sugar poinsettia, red velvet Santa Hat Cupcakes, Tiramisu Cake and a White Chocolate Cranberry Cheesecake.
They also are taking orders for holiday pies (apple-almond, sweet potato marshmallow meringue, chocolate bourbon, chocolate cream, (vegan and gluten-free options available) and shortbread cookies, decorated with royal icing. Visit sweetiepies.com.
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
Tarla is offering Christmas Day dinner to-go, with orders due by Dec. 24 and pick-up available on Dec. 25 between 3 and 7 p.m.
Choose from a variety of starter such as Greek Salad ($13), Burrata Arugula Salad ($17) Turkish Meatballs ($16), Hummus ($11), Baba Ganoush ($11) and Dolmas ($13). Entrees selections include Seafood Cioppino ($36), Braised Shortribs ($32), Manti Pasta ($28), Lamb Shank ($34), Branzino Fish ($32) and White Truffle and Mushroom Risotto ($23). For dessert, choose from Pumpkin Spiced Bread Pudding ($11), Flourless Chocolate Cake ($11), Pistachio Baklava ($12) and Stuffed Turkish Apricots poached in Chardonnay ($10). Order at www.toasttab.com/tarla-mediterranean-grill
Tarla is also providing its menu for to-go orders daily, including Lunchbox Specials, with curbside pick-up. Visit tarlagrill.com for more information or call 707-255-5599.
