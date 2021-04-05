Tarts de Feybesse: How the pandemic shutdown inspired a new enterprise for two chefs

Apple Tart and Sourdough Tarts de Feybesse began with sourdough bread, but expanded to classic French creations, like this apple tart.

It all started with the sourdough. Paul and Monique Feybesse, chefs having worked in many Michelin starred restaurants in Europe and the United States, were at odds with what to do when the pandemic shut down the restaurant industry in March of 2020.

They heard that there was a bread shortage in their neighborhood in Vallejo, so they went to work. They began making sourdough and selling it to people who responded to their posts on social media.

The demand became so great that they decided to put their considerable culinary skills to work on more complicated creations.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Tarts de Feybesse had been operating off and on in their spare time since 2016, in between their other restaurant work. But with the rise of home delivery brought on by the pandemic, and the considerable success of the sourdough, it seemed like the right time to restart the enterprise.

I found Tarts de Feybesse, like many, because of Monique’s savvy use of Instagram. Her pictures of red (strawberry), pink (cherry blossom), yellow (lemon) and green (matcha) eclairs made my mouth water. Eclairs are relatively simple things, just long tubes filled with flavored sweet cream and topped with a colored sheet of fondant. But there was an elegance to theirs that seemed different to me.