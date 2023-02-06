FOR THE REGISTER
The Model Bakery is offering a Bread Happy Hour on Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at 2 p.m. at its Oxbow Public Market location, 644 First St. (at McKinstry Street) in Napa.
Head baker Martin Podell will walk through the fermentation process in bread-making and answer questions. The event is free and open to the public and includes complimentary coffee and a variety of bread samples.
For more information on The Model Bakery, visit
www.themodelbakery.com. Valentine's specials
Chefs around the Napa Valley are dreaming up ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day and the weekend leading up to it.
For example, Compline Restaurant is offering the following specials from Feb. 10 to 14. The restaurant, usually closed on Tuesdays, will open for dinner starting at 5 p.m. on the 14th.
Chef Jammir Gray's specials include gnocchi with local Dungeness crab, pickled pink oyster mushrooms, and fines herbes ($36). Stemple Creek Ranch Ribeye for two with peppercorn jus, broccolini with garlic butter, and crispy potatoes is $125, and for dessert a passionfruit Pavlova with ginger-cardamom granola is $14.
Compline is at 1300 First St., Napa. Make reservations at
complinerestaurant.com or by calling 707-492-8150.
Paul Franson, a frequent Register contributor and publisher of the Napa Life newsletter, has complied an enormous, exhaustive list of restaurants and tasting rooms offering Valentine's Day specials in Napa Valley. You can find it at
napalife.com or email paul@paulfranson.com.
The 10 best romantic comedies on Netflix in 2023
Always Be My Maybe
This 2019 rom-com directed by Nahnatchka Khan stars Ali Wong and Randall Park as childhood friends who reconnect as adults. As they try to navigate their feelings for each other while balancing successful careers, it becomes clear that they’re more than just a backup plan for each other. There’s also a can’t-miss scene with a very out-of-character Keanu Reeves.
Jerry Maguire
This 1996 movie starring the queen of romantic comedies, Renée Zellweger, alongside Tom Cruise is famous for likes like, “Show me the money!” and “You had me at hello.” When sports agent Jerry Maguire gets fired from his job thanks to a moral epiphany, he starts his own agency with a single client, falls in love and learns what “success” really means.
Notting Hill
Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant star in this 1999 romantic comedy. The story follows a bookstore owner whose life changes forever when a world-famous movie star walks through the door of his shop. The two form an unlikely but powerful bond and fall in love.
She’s Gotta Have It
Spike Lee’s 1986 romantic comedy follows a Brooklyn-based artist in her mid-20s who’s juggling her independence and three relationships. This coming-of-age movie explores themes of gender, race and sexuality. If you can’t get enough, check out the Netflix series of the same name which was adapted for TV in 2017.
Grease
This 1978 musical romantic comedy set in the 1950s stars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as the reserved new girl and the charismatic bad boy as the two form an unlikely pair of high school sweethearts. This PG film is also perfect for a family movie night.
The Half of It
Looking for another high school romance movie? This 2020 coming-of-age romantic comedy written and directed by Alice Wu follows a straight-A Chinese-American high school student who agrees to help a jock win over his crush. When she starts ghostwriting love letters to the object of his affection, she starts to develop feelings of her own.
Along Came Polly
This 2004 romantic comedy starring Ben Stiller and Jennifer Anniston follows a recently divorced man who falls for a free-spirited and eccentric woman while on the rebound. It’s perfect for a double feature with the next movie on our list.
Wedding Crashers
This 2005 romantic comedy is as much of a bromance as it is a romance. Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn star as lifelong friends and divorce mediators who crash weddings to seduce women. Things don’t go as planned when bridesmaid Claire Cleary (Rachel McAdams) enters the picture.
This Is 40
This spin-off of Judd Apatow’s "Knocked Up" holds up on its own. The dry romantic comedy follows Pete and Debbie as they navigate their relationships, careers, parenting and aging as a couple.
The Lovebirds
This 2020 romantic action-comedy movie stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani as a couple on the verge of a breakup. When they accidentally become embroiled in a murder mystery, they need to clear their names while also mending their relationship.
