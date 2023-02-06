The Model Bakery is offering a Bread Happy Hour on Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at 2 p.m. at its Oxbow Public Market location, 644 First St. (at McKinstry Street) in Napa.

Head baker Martin Podell will walk through the fermentation process in bread-making and answer questions. The event is free and open to the public and includes complimentary coffee and a variety of bread samples.

For more information on The Model Bakery, visit www.themodelbakery.com.

Valentine's specials

Chefs around the Napa Valley are dreaming up ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day and the weekend leading up to it.

For example, Compline Restaurant is offering the following specials from Feb. 10 to 14. The restaurant, usually closed on Tuesdays, will open for dinner starting at 5 p.m. on the 14th.

Chef Jammir Gray's specials include gnocchi with local Dungeness crab, pickled pink oyster mushrooms, and fines herbes ($36). Stemple Creek Ranch Ribeye for two with peppercorn jus, broccolini with garlic butter, and crispy potatoes is $125, and for dessert a passionfruit Pavlova with ginger-cardamom granola is $14.

Compline is at 1300 First St., Napa. Make reservations at complinerestaurant.com or by calling 707-492-8150.

Paul Franson, a frequent Register contributor and publisher of the Napa Life newsletter, has complied an enormous, exhaustive list of restaurants and tasting rooms offering Valentine's Day specials in Napa Valley. You can find it at napalife.com or email paul@paulfranson.com.