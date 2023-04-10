Stanly Ranch has launched an inaugural Grange Harvest dinner series where each multi-course dinner will spotlight a single, locally-sourced element.

The dinners will take place in the resort’s chef’s garden, The Grange, which grows a multitude of herbs and vegetables.

Coming up:

Edible Flowers on Sunday, May 21 – Beautiful blooms add color, visual interest and variety to dishes. This multi-hued, multi-course dinner features spring flowers such as borage, mustard, white sweet pea blossoms, bright orange nasturtiums, and others.

Basil, Sunday, Aug. 6 – Delicately flavored and intensely aromatic, basil is a powerhouse herb and a staple in cuisines from around the globe. This dinner will present the most flavorful basil varieties, including the pungent Tulsi Holy Basil found in Indian cuisine, Genovese basil commonly used in Italian cooking, and Blue African basil, which adds a striking addition to any plate.

Winter Squash, Sunday, Nov. 5 – Napa Valley's warm days and cool nights provide the ideal climate for growing a variety of winter squash, including Honeynut, Red Kuri, and Koginut. It is the perfect ingredient for adding warmth and comfort to dishes during the colder months.

For more information or to make a reservation for a dinner, visit aubergeresorts.com/stanlyranch/dine/grange-harvest-dinner-series.