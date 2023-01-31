 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taste of the Valley

Taste of Napa Valley: Happy hour and brunches

  • 0
Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse

The salad bar at Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse in Napa, which is now offering Happy Hour specials during the week. 

 HIROSHI

Happy hour at Galpão Gaucho

Galpão Gaucho has introduced happy hour specials, offering discounted signature cocktails and 20% off dishes served at the bar area, from Monday through Friday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.

Food specials include unlimited trips to the salad bar ($32) as well as Chicken wrapped in bacon; Picanha steak; grilled salmon; half a rack of lamb chops; a charcuterie board; grilled shrimp; and grilled white Brazilian cheddar cheese. 

In the bar area, beverages include a Caipirinha ($9); Belvedere ($9); Jack Daniel’s ($9); wines by the glass Chandon Brut, ($9); Colomé Torrontes ($9); Terrazas Reserva Malbec ($10) and beer ($6).

Galpão Gaucho is at 1990 Trower Ave., Napa. Info, galpaogauchousa.com; 707-255-5121

New brunch choices

People are also reading…

Kitchen Door is now serving brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Menu options include chilaquiles rojos: breakfast pizza; lox and latkes; breakfast ‘pho ga'; Loco Moco; and breakfast beef carpaccio and

Kitchen Door is at 1300 First St., Suite 272, Napa. Info, kitchendoornapa.com; 707-226-1560.

The Waterfront Seafood Grill will begin serving a Sunday brunch on Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Make reservations at waterfrontseafoodgrill.com or call 707-699-2452.

The Waterfront Seafood Grill is at 720 Main St., Napa. Info, WaterfrontSeaGrill@gmail.com.

Napa's fifth annual Lighted Art Festival opened with light-projection shows that will be showcased through Jan. 29, and other installations that can be viewed until Feb. 19.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mothers Tacos opens Friday in Napa

Mothers Tacos opens Friday in Napa

Should anyone wonder if there is an appetite for high-quality, fast casual food in Napa, the answer was evident in the people lining up amid wild rainstorms to try out two new dining spots in Napa, Mothers Tacos and Super Duper Burgers.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to match pasta shapes to sauces

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News