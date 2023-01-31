Taste of Napa Valley: Happy hour and brunches

FOR THE REGISTER
Happy hour at Galpão Gaucho
Galpão Gaucho has introduced happy hour specials, offering discounted signature cocktails and 20% off dishes served at the bar area, from Monday through Friday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Food specials include unlimited trips to the salad bar ($32) as well as Chicken wrapped in bacon; Picanha steak; grilled salmon; half a rack of lamb chops; a charcuterie board; grilled shrimp; and grilled white Brazilian cheddar cheese.
In the bar area, beverages include a Caipirinha ($9); Belvedere ($9); Jack Daniel’s ($9); wines by the glass Chandon Brut, ($9); Colomé Torrontes ($9); Terrazas Reserva Malbec ($10) and beer ($6).
Galpão Gaucho is at 1990 Trower Ave., Napa. Info,
galpaogauchousa.com; 707-255-5121 New brunch choices
Kitchen Door is now serving brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Menu options include chilaquiles rojos: breakfast pizza; lox and latkes; breakfast ‘pho ga'; Loco Moco; and breakfast beef carpaccio and
Kitchen Door is at 1300 First St., Suite 272, Napa. Info,
kitchendoornapa.com; 707-226-1560.
The Waterfront Seafood Grill will begin serving a Sunday brunch on Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Make reservations at
waterfrontseafoodgrill.com or call 707-699-2452.
The Waterfront Seafood Grill is at 720 Main St., Napa. Info,
WaterfrontSeaGrill@gmail.com.
Napa's fifth annual Lighted Art Festival opened with light-projection shows that will be showcased through Jan. 29, and other installations that can be viewed until Feb. 19.
Nick Otto, Register video
PHOTOS: Napa's Lighted Art Festival begins
Lighted Art Festival 2
Visitors are seen walking through the art installation Polymery by Taylor Dean Harrison / Building 180 inside Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday during the opening night of the Napa Lighted Art Festival.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 1
The Hands of Time by mammasONica, projected onto First Presbyterian Church, is part of the 2023 Napa Lighted Art Festival.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 3
People walk beneath the art installation Jellies of the Sky by OGE Group, along Napa's Riverfront on Saturday, the opening night of the Napa Lighted Art Festival.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 4
The 2023 Napa Lighted Art Festival includes Seed of Dreams by Martin Taylor / Chromaforms, which is on display at Dwight Murray Plaza on First Street.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 5
Visitors stopped at the China Point overlook to view StarGate by John McCoyp, an exhibit in the Napa Lighted Art Festival that opened on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 6
Visitors on the first night of Napa's Lighted Art Festival stopped to view Luciana Abait's Aqua, which was projected onto the side of the Native Sons of the Golden West building.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 7
Spectators at the Napa Lighted Art Festival's opening night walked through Split Sight, an installation by Cory Barr.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 8
"Heartfullness" by Katy Boynton / Building 180, an exhibit at the Napa Lighted Art Festival, is on view at CIA at Copia in the Oxbow district.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 9
The projected-light artwork Jewellery's Voices by Noemi Prud'homme, a part of the Napa Lighted Art Festival, was displayed on the historic Napa County Courthouse on Saturday night.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 10
People are seen walking near an art installation along the river front entitled "Petalous" by Bill Kennedy / INFLATABILL/ Building 180, which is part of the Lighted Art Festival in Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 11
A vendor sells lighted balloons near a piece of art entitled "Seed of Dreams" by Martin Taylor / Chromaforms, which is part of the Lighted Art Festival in Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 12
Visitors are seen walking through an art installation in Veterans Park entitled "Polymery" by Taylor Dean Harrison/ Building 180, which is part of the Lighted Art Festival in Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 13
Projected art entitled “Hands of Time" by mammasONica, which is part of the Lighted Art Festival, is seen displayed on the First Presbyterian Church in Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 14
People are seen walking under an art installation along the river walk entitled"Jellies of the Sky" by OGE Group, which is part of the Lighted Art Festival in Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 15
Visitors gather to look at Projected art entitle d"Jewellery's Voices" by Noemi Prud'homme, which is part of the Lighted Art Festival, is seen displayed on the historic courthouse in Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 16
A singer that goes by the name Opus Singer performs in Dwight Murray Plaza in Napa on Saturday as the the Lighted Art Festival kicked off.
Nick Otto, Register
Satisfy your cravings
