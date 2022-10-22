Taste of Napa Valley: Meadowood Napa Valley opens Forum

St. Helena —Meadowood Napa Valley has opened of Forum, a new gathering place for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, both inside and al fresco.

Led by chef Scot Livingston, Chris Ardu, director of food and beverage, pastry Chef Kristin Davison and wine director Jillian Riley, the menus are seasonally inspired and focused on local products.

Forum welcomes the greater Napa Valley community as well as Meadowood Club members and guests.

Designed by architect Howard Backen with interiors by Lindsey Rion, to the 20-person private dining room is an elevated tent-like structure featuring warm yellow-and-white stripes overhead and relaxing cream bouclé booths. Guests can also enjoy the outdoor lounge, which is illuminated by twinkling lights. Forum seats approximately 70 people and up to 150 for a reception.

Livingston came to Meadowood by way of Napa’s famed La Toque, where he was chef de cuisine for four years. A native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Livingston spent his childhood summers exploring his grandparents' farmland of his grandparents, where he would pick wild berries and harvest fruit from the neighbors’ orchard

Forum will serve breakfast, dinner and small bites daily, while lunch will be offered on weekdays and brunch on weekends. Forum’s seasonal menu features a range of options including spiced pancakes and carnitas Benedict for breakfast, along with seared diver scallops and garden vegetable fideuà for dinner.

Meadowood reopened in summer 2021 after the wildfires of 2020.

Forum is not affiliated with Chef Christopher Kostow’s The Restaurant at Meadowood , which will reopen at a later date.

To view menu and pricing, please visit www.meadowood.com/dining/forum. To make a reservation at Forum, call (707) 967-1718 or book online at RESY. To reserve the private dining room, call (707) 967-1718 or email forum@meadowood.com. For more images of Forum please visit this link.

Forum’s hours of operation are below:

Breakfast: Daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Dinner: Daily from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Brunch: Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Small Bites: Daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the outdoor lounge only

For more information about Meadowood Napa Valley, please visit www.meadowood.com.