Taste of Napa Valley: Morimoto Asia Napa announces a mid-November opening

Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto plans to open his new Morimoto Asia Napa in mid-November at 790 Main St., Napa.

This will be chef Morimoto’s second restaurant in Napa and his third in California. Morimoto Napa, specializing in Japanese cuisine opened in 2010, and this year he also opened, Momosan Santana Row in San Jose.

The dining experience will feature an eclectic take on some of Morimoto’s favorite Asian flavors, plus a diverse selection of beer, wine, whiskey and sake.

“The dishes at Morimoto Asia Napa will showcase my travels, and I can’t wait to bring a little slice of Asia to Napa," Morimoto said.

Morimoto Asia Napa is described as an "upscale 170-seat restaurant" with a menu that features Chinese flavors in a variety of hot and cold appetizers, salads, soups, and dim sum, as well as signature dishes, including Szechuan mapo tofu, orange chicken and black pepper steak.

The beverage menu will offer signature cocktails, sake flights, wine and draft beer.

Morimoto Asia Napa is Chef Morimoto’s third Morimoto Asia location. His first location opened in 2015 at Disney Springs, followed by Morimoto Asia Waikiki in 2018.

Chef Masaharu Morimoto has garnered international acclaim for his integration of Western and Japanese ingredients. To date, he has 19 restaurants. His first opened in Philadelphia in 2001, followed by restaurants in New York, Honolulu, Mumbai, Las Vegas, Mexico City, Seattle, Boston, Tokyo, Maui and Napa.

His first cookbook, "Morimoto: The New Art of Japanese Cooking" (2007), won two IACP awards (in the “Chef’s and Restaurants'' category and the “First Book: The Julia Child Award") and was nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award. His second cookbook, "Mastering The Art of Japanese Cooking" (2017), introduces readers to the healthy simple dishes favored by Japanese home cooks.

More about Morimoto Asia Napa is at www.morimotoasianapa.com.