Taste of the Napa Valley: Quinces, cocktails and latkes

The Wizards of Elixirs Cocktail Competition

The Wizards of Elixir Cocktail Competition, hosted by The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley and Charbay Distillery, returns on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Napa Valley Museum in Yountville.

Resuming after a two-year pandemic pause, the event invites top wine country’s top bartenders to vie for the coveted People’s Choice Award, with cocktails using Charbay Doubled & Twisted Whiskey. All proceeds from ticket and raffle sales will benefit the Museum’s nonprofit arts education programs.

Tickets are $35 at the Wizards of Elixirs event page before Oct. 23; $40 at the door and $30 for Napa Valley Museum Yountville members. Guests must be 21-years-old with proof of ID. Admission includes all cocktail tastings and one raffle ticket for prizes, including restaurant gift cards and bottles of Charbay. Buy additional raffle tickets throughout the event for $5 each or five for $20.

Wear a Halloween costume for a chance to win prizes in the costume contest. Halloween costumes are encouraged but not required. New this year are food trucks from Di Filippo Pizza and Big C BBQ with sauce featuring The Perfect Purée’s flavors and Charbay whiskey.

Competitors include:

Tim Creedon, Blue Ridge Kitchen

Melanie Amaral, Farmstead Restaurant

Savannah Barto, The Q Restaurant & Bar

Dylan Martini, Jax White Mule Diner

Vincent Lundeen, Andaz Napa

Carly Hiebert & Omar Ortiz, Solage Jessica Aitken, Lo & Behold

Vanessa Aguiniga, Napa Valley Bistro

Riley Cassity, Bird & The Bottle

Tommy Cracraft & PJ McGinnis, Fern Bar

Danny Ojinaga & Joselin Ramos, Third Pig

Doc Parks, Wilfred’s Lounge

Chris Baker, Duke’s Spirited Cocktails

Kathleen Amtower, ROOF 106 at Matheson Healdsburg

Napa Valley Museum Yountville is at 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville.

Celebrating the Quince

L’Apéro les Trois in Winters will hold the second of six annual seasonal dinners, this one celebrating the quince, on Oct. 24.

"Quince, a versatile, but little known fruit related to the apple, has its place throughout the meal," said award-winning cookbook author and partner, Georgeanne Brennan, who created the four-course dinner that begins with appetizers served with L'Apero's Quince Aperitif with Berryessa Gap Sparkling Blanc de Blanc

With soft piano music setting the mood, the tasting room space will be transformed with long tables, rustic linen, candles, and vintage Haviland Limoges to serve a French farmhouse family-style meal.

"It's the sort of French farmhouse dinner you might find at an estate deep in the Loire Valley, off the beaten track," Brennan said.

The four-course dinner for 32 people will be served at L’Apero’s Tasting Lounge at 22 Main St., Winters.

Preparing the meal is Berryessa Gap winery owner, chef and partner, Corinne Martinez, and guest chefs Kathi Riley Smith and Roxanne O’Brien of Sacramento. Each course will be paired with wines made by Berryessa Gap winemaker and partner, Nicole Salengo.

The cost is $150 per person, which includes taxes and gratuity. L’Apero’s Le Club members have early access to tickets, which are available through Berryessa Gap Vineyards. Seating is limited to 32 guests.

North coastline meets Napa farmland

Chef Matthew Kammerer, whose acclaimed Harbor House in Elk, California, has two Michelin stars as well as the Michelin Green star, will visit Stanly Ranch in Napa for a two-day collaboration with chef Garrison Price at Stanly Ranch.

Described as a "culinary journey of the season where the Northern coastline meets Napa farmland," they will prepare a five-course dinner and wine pairing at Bear restaurant on Oct. 20 for $250 per person with $95 additional for wine pairings, and on Oct. 21, a three-course, prix fixe brunch at The Grange for $95 per person including seasonal cocktails.

Stanly Ranch, 200 Stanly Crossroad, Napa, Info, 866-421-5122

Calistoga Food & Wine

Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, is hosting Calistoga Food & Wine on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event will feature grand tasting experiences from 36 wineries across the valley and culinary experiences from Napa Valley restaurants, including Solage’s Solbar and Picobar, Stanly Ranch’s Bear restaurant; Truss, Loveski Deli; Matheson and Little Saint. Tickets are $250 per person. Info, visitcalistoga.com › Events

The Latke Throw Down

Bardessono will host its second annual Latke Throw Down on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Yountville Community Center, located at 6516 Washington St, Yountville.

Guests are invited to observe and taste the latke creations from a competitive set of contenders. Following the judges’ tasting, a golden spatula will be awarded.

Ticket are $10, which makes a donation to ParentsCAN, a non-profit organization that partners with and guide parents when challenges arise in their child’s education, health, behavior or development.

Tickets can be confirmed by emailing events@bardessono.com.