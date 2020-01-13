Olive expert Don Landis presents a free "All Things Olive Experience" on Feb. 8-9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jacuzzi Family Vineyards, 24724 Arnold Drive, Sonoma.
"All of your senses will be stimulated," Landis said. The event includes opportunities to taste olives, olive oils and olive-inspired snacks while viewing olive-inspired art by ceramists, photographers and painters and learning from olive tree experts from U.C. Davis as well as local residents. There will also be cooking demonstrations, tours of The Olive Press Olive oil mill and Italian music.
Attendees get a discount on Jacuzzi Family Vineyards wine. For more information visit anoliveodyssey.com or call 707-931-7506.