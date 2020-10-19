Taste of the Valley: A Halloween dinner from Flora Springs

The dinner for 2 plus two bottles of wine is $200. Additional dinner, which serves two-to-three more people, (wine not included) is $90.

Only 100 dinners are available on a first-come basis. The easy at-home serving instructions are simple and will be included.

Pre-purchase is required; the order deadline is Oct. 28. For more information or to order, contact info@florasprings.com or (800) 913-1118. Dinners can also be purchased online.

A BBQ at Charter Oak

Christopher and Martina Kostow, Kerrin Laz, Dan Petroski, and Josh Phelps are hosting a barbecue at The Charter Oak in St. Helena on Oct. 21 to express their gratitude to first-responders and everyone who bravely fought the recent Glass Fire.

Tickets are $100 per adult and $30 per child, but first responders, wildfire fighters, and members of Cal Fire are welcome to attend free of charge by contacting dhoelle@thecharteroak.com to reserve a seat. All other tickets can be purchased here through Resy.

Each ticket includes a safe, socially-distanced family-style BBQ dinner, and a selection of wines from vintner Kerrin Laz, and winemakers Dan Petroski of Larkmead, and Josh Phelps of Grounded Wine Co.