Brian Sutton, executive chef at Joseph Phelps Vineyards in St. Helena, has shared his recipe for a holiday special, Herb Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Celery Root Gratin. It serves four. Sutton recommends serving this dish with a Pinot Noir.
Gratin ingredients:
1 large celery root
3 cloves of crushed garlic
2 sprigs of rosemary
3 cups cream
3 oz grated Parmesan
Pork tenderloin ingredients:
1 lb piece of pork tenderloin
1 cup fine ground bread crumbs
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
1 tablespoon chopped thyme
1/2 Tablespoon chopped rosemary
2 oz. microplane grated Parmesan
Celery root gratin:
Bring cream and garlic to a simmer for 5 minutes then steep cream with rosemary sprigs for a further 5 minutes, season with salt and pepper to taste and strain.
Peel celery root and shave thinly (we use a Japanese mandolin). Butter earthenware dish and shingle celery root in dish to create layers until approximately 1.5 inches high.
Pour reserved cream over celery root, cover with aluminum and bake at 350 degrees F for approximately 30 minutes or until celery root is soft. When the celery root is soft, sprinkle grated Parmesan over the top and bake until cheese is golden.
Pork tenderloin:
Blend the breadcrumbs, chopped herbs and grated parmesan in a food processor until completely mixed. Clean pork tenderloin by removing the silver skin. Season with salt and pepper.
Heat at medium-high temperature a cast iron or oven proof pan and sear all sides of the pork until golden brown. Remove from heat and gently roll tenderloin in the herb breadcrumb mixture.
Return to the pan and finish cooking in the oven at 350 degrees for approximately 8 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 140 degrees.
Allow meat to rest for 5-7 minutes and slice. Serve with gratin.