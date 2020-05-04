Taste of the Valley: A Mother's Day specials

Carneros Resort and Spa is sharing the recipe for a DIY “Valley Glow Bath Soak,” using ingredients found at home. Combine a half cup of epsom salts; half cup of Dead Sea Salts; two teaspoons baking soda; and eight-10 drops lemon balm essential oil or an essential oil of your choice and pour into a warm bath. The magnesium that is absorbed through the skin soothes sore muscles and joint pain, calms nerves and promotes restful sleep, while the baking soda adds a nice fizz to the bath. carnerosresort.com

The Roman Spa Hot Springs Resort in Calistoga will apply a $50 spa credit for every gift card of $200 purchased between now and Aug. 1, 2020. romanspahotsprings.com

For every Thursday through June 4, at 3 and 5:30 p.m., St. Supéry offers virtual tastings focused on recipes using sustainable seafood paired with St. Supery wines, led by Estate Chef Tod Kawachi. Each 45-minute tasting will feature guest chefs, seafood purveyors, aquaculture specialists and other personalities. Guests may choose to purchase a kit that includes the six featured wines; source the wine from a nearby retail outlet; or open bottles from their personal cellar. The winery also offers cases of mixed wines, based on the wine’s your mother enjoys most, including free shipping with the code WINEDOWN. stsupery.com