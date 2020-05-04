Taste of the Valley: A Mother's Day specials

Foodshed is taking orders for seafood risotto for Mother’s Day. It’s made with Gulf shrimp, scallops, cod, Laughing Bird shrimp, clams, mussels and served with garlic bread. It’s available for any size party for $30 per person.
In addition, they offer springtime seasonal sides showcasing English peas, favas, asparagus, artichokes and sweet corn. Their dessert choices include strawberry tiramisu and chocolate-covered strawberries.
Reserve in advance as dinners are limited by calling 255-3340. Dinners will be available for curbside pickup or delivery on Saturday, May 9, or Sunday, May 10.
Foodshed Pizza is at 3385 Old California Way, Napa. foodshedpizza.org.
Pizzeria Tra Vigne has created a “Mother’s Day Al Fresco” meal in a box that includes slow-roasted Tuscan Porchetta and rosemary-Meyer lemon roasted Cornish Game Hen; organic Spring lettuces with shaved radishes, baby carrots, fennel and citrus vinaigrette; Olive Boulot from Panorama Baking in San Francisco; toasted Farro with wild mushrooms, Pecorino and roasted garlic; California asparagus with toasted sunflower seed pesto; and Meyer Lemon meringue tartlets for dessert.
The box, which feeds two, is $49. A bottle of Prosecco may be added for $20.For those who prefer to cook at home on Mother’s Day, guests may learn to “Make Lasagna Like a Pro,” paired with Merryvale wines, during their May 8, Facebook Live cooking class with Chef Nash Cognetti. The complete lasagna making kit is $29.99. pizzeriatravigne.com
Round Pond Estate offers a “Mother’s Day Brunch” themed virtual cooking class on May 8. The experience includes a suggested brunch menu, wine pairings and suggested ways to use their Estate olive oils in the preparation. roundpond.com.
Gran Electrica’s signature “Margarita Eléctrica” is one of the restaurant’s most popular curbside take-out items. For Mother’s Day, they are sharing the recipe. First, combine 1.5 ounces of blanco Tequila (made with 100 percent agave); 3/4-ounce premium triple sec (Cointreau or Merlet); 1 ounce of freshly squeezed lime juice; and 1/4-ounce agave syrup in a shaker tin filled with ice. Shake tin for 15-20 seconds to chill and dilute the cocktail, then strain over salt-rimmed, ice-filled rocks glass. For garnish, add a fresh lime wheel. granelectrica.com
Sam’s Social Club at Indian Springs Resort and Spa in Calistoga shares the recipe for its Black Briar mocktail using items found in your pantry or nearby grocery. Muddle blackberries and add two ounces each of Blackberry Izze soda and fresh squeezed lemon. Shake and pour into a sugar rimmed glass filled with ice. For garnish, add a blackberry and lime wedge. indianspringscalistoga.com
Other Mother’s Day ideas
Every online CIA at Copia gift card purchase through June 30 will include a second gift card worth 20 percent of the initial purchase value (for example, a $100 purchased gift card will include a second card valued at $20; a $200 purchased gift card will include a $40 gift card). Gift cards may be used for a future dining experience; boot camp; one-day cooking, baking or wine enthusiast class; or retail purchase and be purchased in any denomination starting from $20 and up. Complimentary gift cards are valid through June 30, 2021. ciaatcopia.com/gift-card
Carneros Resort and Spa is sharing the recipe for a DIY “Valley Glow Bath Soak,” using ingredients found at home. Combine a half cup of epsom salts; half cup of Dead Sea Salts; two teaspoons baking soda; and eight-10 drops lemon balm essential oil or an essential oil of your choice and pour into a warm bath. The magnesium that is absorbed through the skin soothes sore muscles and joint pain, calms nerves and promotes restful sleep, while the baking soda adds a nice fizz to the bath. carnerosresort.com
The Roman Spa Hot Springs Resort in Calistoga will apply a $50 spa credit for every gift card of $200 purchased between now and Aug. 1, 2020. romanspahotsprings.com
For every Thursday through June 4, at 3 and 5:30 p.m., St. Supéry offers virtual tastings focused on recipes using sustainable seafood paired with St. Supery wines, led by Estate Chef Tod Kawachi. Each 45-minute tasting will feature guest chefs, seafood purveyors, aquaculture specialists and other personalities. Guests may choose to purchase a kit that includes the six featured wines; source the wine from a nearby retail outlet; or open bottles from their personal cellar. The winery also offers cases of mixed wines, based on the wine’s your mother enjoys most, including free shipping with the code WINEDOWN. stsupery.com
Far Niente offers a private virtual wine tasting to provide guests with the opportunity to ask pressing wine related questions while learning more about the wines and winery. Guests may enjoy wine from their cellar or purchase from the winery prior to their preferred date and time of tasting. farniente.com
On Saturday, May 9, Krupp Brothers Winery and Estate features a virtual wine tasting with assistant winemaker Desiree O’Donovan and proprietor Dr. Jan Krupp, featuring a tasting pack of The Damsel Rosé, Krupp Brothers Sauvignon Blanc (only 40 cases produced), and Krupp Brothers Chardonnay. kruppbrothers.com
With every gift card purchase of $500, Silverado Resort will include a $200 resort credit that may be used in the spa or restaurant; a complimentary room upgrade; and a bottle of wine upon arrival for stays June 2020 through March 2021. Subject to availability. silveradoresort.com
Gift certificates for a 50-minute service at Spa Terra at The Meritage Resort and Vista Collina will be upgraded to an 80-minute treatment. meritagecollection.com/meritage-resort/spa
