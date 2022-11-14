 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taste of the Valley: A Pietisserie pop-up opens for the holidays in Napa

  • 0
Pietisserie

Pietisserie's signature Pie Mandala is an 8-foot version of the company’s pie shadowbox that depicts a menu of its 15 artisan pies divided into five visual categories. 

 Submitted photo

Pietisserie, the Oakland-founded bakery that earned national recognition for its artisan pies, has opened a holiday pop-up shop in the lobby at Riza Plants in First Street Napa, 1300 First St.

It will be open through Dec. 24, offering customers Pietisserie's full menu of 15 pies plus newcomers including grapefruit, double cherry, chocolate cream pretzel, and pear blueberry. Pies are standard 9-inch and feed 6 to 8 people. Prices range from $36 to $82.

Customers at Pietisserie’s holiday locations can view the Pietisserie's statement piece, the Pie Mandala, an 8-foot version of the company’s pie shadowbox that depicts a menu of its 15 artisan pies divided into five visual categories. 

Founded in Oakland, Calif., in 2010, Pietisserie is purveyor of pies that are playful, modern and elegant. The company took form after founder Jaynelle St. Jean gave away slices from a "country window" staged at her mother's San Francisco home. '

People are also reading…

At the time, she knew how to make just three pies, but with this beginning, she uncovered a calling. St. Jean subsequently developed a menu to satisfy her curiosity and craving for pie, merging taste with design=nd, ab baked with fruits, nuts and veggies sourced from regional farmers at their peak.

The pop-up is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's closed on Monday and Tuesday. It will be open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. While the full menu will be stocked at Pietisserie holiday shops, pies also can be reserved for pickup online at Pietisserie.com throughout the holiday shop period. Pietisserie is also available nationwide via Goldbelly.

Apparently, apples pies and dating are both in season and have more in common than you think. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

Pietisserie has opened a holiday pop-up in Napa.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morimoto Asia Napa opens

Morimoto Asia Napa opens

Morimoto Asia Napa opened on Sunday just down the street from the Masaharu Morimoto's first Napa restaurant. How did Napa end up with two restaurants from the famed Iron Chef? He explains.  

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's important to clean your smartphone

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News