Taste of the Valley: A Pietisserie pop-up opens for the holidays in Napa

Pietisserie, the Oakland-founded bakery that earned national recognition for its artisan pies, has opened a holiday pop-up shop in the lobby at Riza Plants in First Street Napa, 1300 First St.

It will be open through Dec. 24, offering customers Pietisserie's full menu of 15 pies plus newcomers including grapefruit, double cherry, chocolate cream pretzel, and pear blueberry. Pies are standard 9-inch and feed 6 to 8 people. Prices range from $36 to $82.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Customers at Pietisserie’s holiday locations can view the Pietisserie's statement piece, the Pie Mandala, an 8-foot version of the company’s pie shadowbox that depicts a menu of its 15 artisan pies divided into five visual categories.

Founded in Oakland, Calif., in 2010, Pietisserie is purveyor of pies that are playful, modern and elegant. The company took form after founder Jaynelle St. Jean gave away slices from a "country window" staged at her mother's San Francisco home. '

At the time, she knew how to make just three pies, but with this beginning, she uncovered a calling. St. Jean subsequently developed a menu to satisfy her curiosity and craving for pie, merging taste with design=nd, ab baked with fruits, nuts and veggies sourced from regional farmers at their peak.

The pop-up is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's closed on Monday and Tuesday. It will be open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. While the full menu will be stocked at Pietisserie holiday shops, pies also can be reserved for pickup online at Pietisserie.com throughout the holiday shop period. Pietisserie is also available nationwide via Goldbelly.