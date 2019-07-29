Local Bay Area chefs will gather in the gardens at the CIA at Copia from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, for the latest addition to its Culinary Competition series, the Salsa Showdown.
Competitors include Mercadito Food Truck, Puesto, and Sushimoto’s Catering with more being confirmed every week.
A panel of judges will taste the creations, and during a walk-around tasting, attendees can vote for their favorites. Awards include Judge’s Choice, Audience Favorite, and Most Innovative.
The Copia Gardens will have bocce and cornhole in addition to salsa for chipping and dipping. Guests can explore interactive stations to learn about the spicy Scoville scale and how to make tortillas from scratch. Fresh quesadillas will be available for purchase.
Admission is $25. The CIA at Copia is at 500 First St., Napa.