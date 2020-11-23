Taste of the Valley: A Thanksgiving message from Angèle

This message arrived at the Register from the staff at Angèle Restaurant and Bar. Angèle at 540 Main St., Napa, will be closed Dec. 1-10 but will reopen for outdoor dining on Dec. 11. (They are fully booked for Thanksgiving Day.)
"This is the time of year we stop and remember all we have to be thankful for and for many of us, this November feels almost daunting or heavy. The events of this year have taken our rhythm and turned it upside down, making a little harder for us to remember how to proceed. So, as a collective group/restaurant/family we took a beat to gather our thoughts and emotions. We sat together and talked about the challenges we faced and the exhaustion of the constant changes.
"And together we decided to focus on what brought us all together to begin with. We remembered that each us and all those that walk into Angèle have been through the same emotions this year, maybe just in different ways. Each of us have faced challenges and are learning how to move through this new world, how to find our new rhythm.
"What we realized is that right now is a time and place unlike any other, and it’s more important to look back and realize what we are thankful for; to gain the wisdom and strength in what we have accomplished and learned this year.
"Each of us has been pushed to what we thought might be our limit, but not only did we survive, we came through stronger and having learned that we have the ability to bend and change, and the gift to help those who have not learned this yet.
"We are thankful we’ve learned to embrace change and think outside the box; that we’ve survived some formidable circumstances. We’re thankful for our friends and family and for new life that is about to enter this crazy world. And we’re grateful we have the choice to take a moment and slow down."
A cookie pop-up shop
La Boheme resale shop in St. Helena will host a cookie pop-up shop, featuring creations from Cookies Too on Friday afternoons from 1:30 to 4 p.m. through Dec. 18.
La Boheme will also be serving their private blend coffee from Napa Valley Roasting Company.
La Boheme, at 1428 Main Street, St. Helena, supports Collabria Care and Collabria Hospice.
Cookies Too is a "cookie art bakery" in Napa. The hand-decorated shortbread cookies can also be purchased online at www.cookiestoonapa.com, and at the Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch and the Napa farmers markets.
A sparkling Chandon sorbet
For the 2020 holiday season, Chandon has partnered with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams for a limited-edition flavor called Sparkling Berry Punch Sorbet. made using Chandon Brut, it will be sold individually and also included in a line-up of five more seasonal pint offerings.
The Sparkling Berry Punch Sorbet is a bright, fruity and festive treat. The berry notes of this sorbet are balanced by the Chandon Brut’s signature flavor profile of apple, pear and citrus flavors and aromas. Chandon’s Brut is a staple cuvee in the winery’s portfolio and has a touch of California spirit, a soft, dry finish and effervescent bubbles.
" It’s a creative, special way to celebrate the holiday season and treat oneself,” said Chandon head winemaker Pauline Lhote.
Jeni’s Sparkling Berry Punch Sorbet featuring Chandon Brut can be enjoyed on its own or topped with Chandon Brut to create a wow-worthy adult float.
Lhote suggests this dessert cocktail made with the sorbet and Chandon Brut, topped with fresh blackberries and a sprig of mint leaves.
Sparkling Berry Punch is available online at jenis.com for $12/pint. Chandon Brut is available via Chandon.com and through retailers nationally. SRP/ 750 mL bottle: $19.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams was founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton Bauer.
Archer Hotel Napa is Raising the Roof this Holiday Season with Its
Up on the Rooftop
The Archer Hotel has unveiled a holiday pop-up, Up on the Rooftop at its Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar. With snow-trimmed igloos, ventilated on all sides, that seat up to four guests, sparkling trees, shimmering lights and other festive details Up on the Rooftop with Archer also features holiday-themed cocktails including Grandma’s Fruitcake Got Run Over by a Reindeer, Naughty but Nice, Rudolph’s Cup of Joe and Oh, Christmas Tree. Guests can also enjoy a trio of winery exclusives from JCB only available this season at Up
Executive chef Francisco Lopez Jr. has created sharable seasonal plates including St Nick’s Pick: Lobster Corn Dogs, Elves Love Hot Wings and Holiday Oysters on the Half Shell and Santa’s Sampler with savory crab fritters, house-made meatballs with polenta, classic madeleine and a sweet millionaire bar, a shortbread cookie with soft caramel and chocolate ganache.
Archer’s sixth-story rooftop perch features a cozy fire pit, a covered bar with overhead heaters and star-lit soft seating with portable heaters. Guests are encouraged to dress for the season or bring blankets.
Reservations are not required, and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks and social distancing are required. Up on the Rooftop with Archer is open daily from noon to 9 p.m. and runs through Jan. 1. For more information, visit archerhotel.com/napa/sky-and-vine.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.