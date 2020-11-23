Taste of the Valley: A Thanksgiving message from Angèle

This message arrived at the Register from the staff at Angèle Restaurant and Bar. Angèle at 540 Main St., Napa, will be closed Dec. 1-10 but will reopen for outdoor dining on Dec. 11. (They are fully booked for Thanksgiving Day.)

"This is the time of year we stop and remember all we have to be thankful for and for many of us, this November feels almost daunting or heavy. The events of this year have taken our rhythm and turned it upside down, making a little harder for us to remember how to proceed. So, as a collective group/restaurant/family we took a beat to gather our thoughts and emotions. We sat together and talked about the challenges we faced and the exhaustion of the constant changes.

"And together we decided to focus on what brought us all together to begin with. We remembered that each us and all those that walk into Angèle have been through the same emotions this year, maybe just in different ways. Each of us have faced challenges and are learning how to move through this new world, how to find our new rhythm.

"What we realized is that right now is a time and place unlike any other, and it’s more important to look back and realize what we are thankful for; to gain the wisdom and strength in what we have accomplished and learned this year.