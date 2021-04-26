 Skip to main content
Taste of the Valley: A virtual author event: 'Why We Cook'
Napa Bookmine presents a virtual author hour with Lindsay Gardner, author of "Why We Cook: Women on Food, Identity, and Connection," in a panel conversation with some of the book's Bay Area contributors on Tuesday, May 4, at 6 p.m.

Panelists include Maryam Ahmed, Stevie Stacionis, Tanya Holland, and Lizzie Binder.

The event takes place on Zoom. You must register to attend. This is a free event. If you are able, a donation of $5 is suggested to help us cover costs. 

You can also pre-order a copy of "Why We Cook: Women on Food, Identity, and Connection" on Napa Bookmine's event page listing. Visit www.napabookmine.com for more information. 

John Mitchell, content writer and editor at The Climate Reality Project, shares the big takeaways from the free e-book "Climate-Smart Cooking and the Future of Food."

