The Napa Truffle Festival returns Jan. 17-20.
While tickets for most of the festival are sold out, tickets are still available for “All About Truffles with B Cellars” on Monday, Jan. 20, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Westin-Verasa. Tickets are $80 per person.
All About Truffles is a two-hour, interactive truffle exploration of the flavors, gastronomy, history, and mystery of truffles.
CBS Foodie Chap Liam Mayclem will be your host as you smell, touch and evaluate various species of truffles and products with American Truffle Company’s Chief Truffle Officer Robert Chang. The winners of the truffle identification contest will have a chance to take home a truffle.
Learn how to select, store and prepare them with chef Ken Frank of La Toque and discover surprising aspects of truffles with truffle scientist Dr. Paul Thomas.
Plus, meet (and pet!) Rico, the friendly truffle dog.
Purchase tickets at NapaTruffleFestival.com
Truffle Festival Marketplace, Monday, January 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oxbow Public Market
Admission is free to immerse yourself in truffles on your own time, in your own way at the truffle festival marketplace. This is your chance to sample the flavors of the black truffle prepared by the merchants at the Oxbow Public Market. These include: truffled goat cheese enchiladas; seared nigiri with truffle-infused caviar; grilled oysters with truffle butter and truffle fries. Taste wines, see truffle cooking demos, buy fresh truffles, meet the truffle dogs and shop for specialty foods and products.
Proceeds and donations benefit the Napa Valley Food Bank.
More information is at NapaTruffleFestival.com.