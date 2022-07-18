Taste of the Valley: All things French

While Paul Franson was hard at work planning and preparing a French feast (see the accompanying article), my daughter and I took the easy route for celebrating all things French: We went to Auberge du Soleil.

Perched on a hillside in Rutherford with the best restaurant views in the valley, Auberge du Soleil was founded by French-born San Francisco restaurateur Claude Rouas in 1981. They were celebrating Bastille Day with the French tricolor everywhere and a prix-fixe menu, very simple, very wonderful.

A salad of grilled apricots with frisée and Jambon de Bayonne was served with Alsatian Gewürztraminer.

Next course, Bouillabaisse, the fishermen's stew from Provence, which the always inspired sommelier Chris Margerum paired with a 2017 Jean-Marc Pillot Mes Vieilles Vignes, Montrachet Rouge. This wine was so delicious I traded my daughter her glass of the red for my glass of the upcoming Sauternes, her favorite (served with a Tarte Tatin with Calvados caramel sauce). And after drinking both glasses, I also took about 15 minutes to spell "Bouillabaisse" correctly on Instagram.

If you missed their Bastille Day menu, they will be serving their July 14 specialty cocktail, La Révolution, throughout the month.

When I returned home, I had a message from Georgeanne Brennan, the food journalist and Francophile who had returned from — you guessed it — France.

I emailed her back: "What is it about French food?"

This was her reply:

"French food is seriously different. In France, people care about the quality of the food they eat and serve, no matter how humble or grand.

"Ingredients matter. Every ingredient. The vegetables are truly fresh, the butter is rich, as it should be. Meats, game, fish, eggs, oils — all top-quality.

In France, I often ate main dish salads. Some were at cafes in tiny villages, others at grand resorts or brasseries lining city streets. The greens were unfailingly crisp, flavorful and varied. Eggs were perfectly cooked, with golden yolks. Cheeses, from Saint-Marcellin to local goat cheeses and burrata, were carefully presented to showcase them. Olives, anchovies, tuna, chicken, prosciutto — each ingredient could stand on its own, but the whole composition was a gustatory work of art. Prices ranged from 8 to 20 euros.

"I also had three-course menus that cost 13-16 euros, with items such as sautéed veal and a creamy potato gratin, Îles Flottantes, grilled sardines, lemon meringue tarts — the list goes on. In their categories, these were as outstanding as the five-course dégustation meals I had for 110-150 euros. It's the quality and the care that matters, not the price."

And that's why it's so much fun to celebrate France.

Solage

Another special, still available, is at Solage in Calistoga, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a dinner menu at its restaurant, Solbar, that brings back favorite dishes of 2007. They are also offering ‘07 vintages from the wine list.

Featured on the anniversary menu:

-- Seared hamachi with nam pla-marinated watermelon, avocado, crispy rice and nori

-- Coke Farms baby lettuce salad with sugar snap peas, garden basil, yellow corn and breadcrumb gremolata

-- Lucky pig, slow-roasted shoulder of Kurobuta pork with sesame crepes, lettuce cups, Mongolian peanuts, pickled pineapple and sweet chili sauce

-- Valrhona chocolate marquise with salted pistachios and Grand Marnier Crème Anglaise.

The menu is $100 per person and is served on the remaining Wednesdays of the month, July 20 and 27, with booking times at 7, 7:15, 7:30 and 8 p.m.

Make reservations at aubergeresorts.com/solage/dine/solbar/.

Tomatoes at Cakebread

Cakebread Cellars is offering a cooking class featuring tomatoes on Aug. 12 and 13.

The class begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Winery House Kitchen and concludes with an appetizer reception and a three-course lunch served with Cakebread wines.

In advance, the winery shared a recipe from chef Brian Streeter for one of the recipes they will be preparing:

Watermelon Gazpacho

8 servings

1½ lbs. tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and coarsely chopped

2-3 c. watermelon, cut in 1-inch cubes

½ cucumber, peeled, seeded, and coarsely chopped

½ large red bell pepper, coarsely chopped

½ bulb fennel, coarsely chopped

¼ small red onion, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar, or to taste

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons finely diced watermelon for garnish

In a blender in batches, puree the tomato, watermelon, cucumber, bell pepper, fennel, onion, olive oil, vinegar, and enough ice water to achieve a soup-like consistency. Season with salt and add more vinegar if necessary. Chill thoroughly.

Divide the soup among 8 cold bowls. Garnish each serving with a spoonful of diced watermelon. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and serve.

Pair with Cakebread Cellars 2021 Sauvignon Blanc.

Make reservations at cakebread.com.