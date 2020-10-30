Taste of the Valley: An Election Night Happy Meal from Press

Boon Fly Café will present a three-course dinner of holiday classics with a regional twist, including a seasonally-inspired soup or salad to start, a plated entrée of Thanksgiving classics for the table to share and a choice of three desserts. The restaurant will be open for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 26, from 3 to 9 p.m. The cost is $75 per adult and $32 per child (12 years and younger). A limited a la carte menu is also available. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing boonflycafe@carnerosresort.com or call 707-299-4872.

For those celebrating Thanksgiving at home, Carneros Resort & Spa Market is offering a Turkeys To-Go meal kit for $350. The package serves groups of 4 to 6 people and features classics like brined and roasted turkey breast with sage and rosemary sea salt, Caggiano sausage and herb bread stuffing (vegetarian available on request), Russet potato puree, turkey gravy, fall salad of mixed chicories with sliced Asian pear, two pies, and more. To order, call the Market at 707-299-4820 or email Pauline Stanley at pstanley@carnerosresort.com.

Coming upfrom Compline

Compline will offer a Thanksgiving take-home dishes, including traditional sides, desserts, and wine suggestions.These will be available for pre-order two weeks prior to Thanksgiving and available for pick up the day before the holiday.