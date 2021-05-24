Taste of the Valley: An in-person SALUD Napa Valley

The OLE Health Foundation Board will hold one of Napa Valley’s first in-person charity events of 2021 when the organization hosts SALUD Napa Valley on Saturday, June 12.

Designed to meet State and CDC guidelines for gatherings, the event will hold COVID-safe, al fresco dinners simultaneously at wineries and homes throughout Napa Valley.

Wineries hosting SALUD dinners include:

Alpha Omega, Aonair Wines, Beckstoffer Vineyards, Chappellet, Dalla Valle, Dana Estates, Darioush, Gargiulo Vineyards, Heitz Cellar, The Hess Collection, Jones Family Vineyards, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Keever Vineyards, Opus One, Silver Oak, St. Supéry Estate & Winery, Truchard Vineyards and V. Sattui Winery

Proceeds from the evening and the accompanying online auction support OLE Health, Napa County’s only federally qualified health center and non-profit community clinic, which provides primary healthcare for 40,000 residents in Napa and Solano County, with three of four living 200% below the national poverty line.

The organization has been on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic responding to an increase in demand in behavioral health services and administering more than 10,000 COVID vaccine doses, at least half of which were provided to farmworkers and others essential workers.