Taste of the Valley: An in-person SALUD Napa Valley

The OLE Health Foundation Board will hold one of Napa Valley’s first in-person charity events of 2021 when the organization hosts SALUD Napa Valley on Saturday, June 12.
Designed to meet State and CDC guidelines for gatherings, the event will hold COVID-safe, al fresco dinners simultaneously at wineries and homes throughout Napa Valley.
Wineries hosting SALUD dinners include:
Alpha Omega, Aonair Wines, Beckstoffer Vineyards, Chappellet, Dalla Valle, Dana Estates, Darioush, Gargiulo Vineyards, Heitz Cellar, The Hess Collection, Jones Family Vineyards, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Keever Vineyards, Opus One, Silver Oak, St. Supéry Estate & Winery, Truchard Vineyards and V. Sattui Winery
Proceeds from the evening and the accompanying online auction support OLE Health, Napa County’s only federally qualified health center and non-profit community clinic, which provides primary healthcare for 40,000 residents in Napa and Solano County, with three of four living 200% below the national poverty line.
The organization has been on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic responding to an increase in demand in behavioral health services and administering more than 10,000 COVID vaccine doses, at least half of which were provided to farmworkers and others essential workers.
The 2021 Fund-a-Need is dedicated to “Bridging the Digital Healthcare Divide,” by helping to fill the gaps required to access lab results, manage well-checks and navigate the insurance system for those patients with limited access to email or the internet. Funds raised will purchase a state-of-the-art patient communication system and other equipment upgrades that will reduce administrative expenses and allow more dollars to go directly to patient care.
Only 200 tickets are available and can be secured with a $2,500 donation (2,250 tax-deductible) at one.bidpal.net/saludnapavalley. The online auction begins on June 10, with previews on June 1.
SALUD 2021 is presented by Darioush Winery and sponsored in part by Dalla Valle Vineyards, The Doctors Company, and Redwood Credit Union.
New Thursday Supper Offering at Bardessono’s Lucy
Starting in June on Thursdays, Bardessono’s Lucy restaurant will be offering a seasonal monthly menu of family-style suppers.
Serving four in family-style, the supper is $50 per person and includes a first course, salad, entrée, sides, and dessert. The menus include fresh produce and garnishments from the Lucy Garden.
The menu for June begins with a mixed garden greens salad followed by a traditional Clams Casino starter. The entree is roasted organic chicken with rosemary, lemon, and mustard, accompanied by two sides, a gratin of potatoes, Swiss chard, and caramelized onions and haricots verts with shallots. The dessert is shortcakes with local strawberries and rhubarb.
Reservations are required by calling Lucy restaurant at (707) 204-6030.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Soil contamination from a dry cleaners that once operated next door is being cleaned up.
The lawsuit is in response to the officer-involved shooting of Juan Garcia after a traffic stop last October in south Napa.
Fractional ownership is not new to Napa County, officials say. Pacaso's CEO says the company "is listening" to the concerns of neighbors.
A resolution honoring essential workers was passed after a raise for chain grocery workers failed to reach a council vote.
The Napa County's lawsuit asserts that the A-frame home on Mount Veeder Road is being rented for $975 a night.
BottleRock Napa Valley will return on Labor Day weekend with headline artists Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Th…
An American Canyon resident convicted on multiple domestic violence counts has been sentenced to 22 years and four months in state prison.
A new report says some clinic workers felt pressured to give Supervisor Belia Ramos a COVID-19 vaccination in January because of Ramos' presen…
Napa city officials have given their blessing to a business that will be devoted to body art and fine art at opposite ends of the same building.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.