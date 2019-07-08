Chef Thomas Keller hosts his 19th annual Bastille Day celebration from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, in the courtyard of Bouchon Bistro in Yountville.
Zydeco Flames will provide live music as guests are invited to sample traditional French fare such as Jambon de Bayonne, Coq au Vin and tomato tart as well as items like ice cream sandwiches.
The event features family-friendly activities, including a bouncy house, face painting, and a caricature artist. A raffle will benefit Yountville Elementary School.
Food and drink tickets can be can be purchased online in advance at finessethestore.com in $30, $60, $120 and $300 amounts. Each ticket is valued at $3 redeemable for food, beer and wine and activities. Collect tickets at Finesse, The Store, 6540 Washington St., or at will-call on the day of the event.
Bouchon Bistro is at 6534 Washington St., Yountville.
Bouchon’s Tomato Tart
Serves 4.
Ingredients:
1 puff pastry sheet
1 egg
1 tablespoon of heavy cream
4 teaspoons of Niçoise olive tapenade (recipe below)
2 large round heirloom tomatoes, each cut into two ½-inch slices
Olive oil
Fleur de sel
Black pepper
3 ounces Fiore Sardo cheese or another dried sheep’s milk cheese like Manchego, finely grated
12 large basil leaves, finely sliced into a chiffonade
Niçoise tapenade:
7 ounces pitted Niçoise olives
1 cup olive oil
1½ garlic cloves
1 black anchovy
For the Niçoise tapenade:
Place all ingredients in to a food processor and blend until smooth. Set aside
For the tart:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Prick the pastry sheet with a fork. This allows the steam to escape so that the pastry doesn't puff up during baking. Using a round cutter, cut the pastry into four discs that are each ½-inch larger in diameter than the tomato slices. Place the pastry discs on a baking tray, leaving an inch between each disc.
Whisk the egg and the cream in a bowl to make an egg wash. Brush each disc with the egg wash. Place a teaspoon of the tapenade onto the center of each pastry disc. Put a slice of tomato on top of the tapenade and press it down. Drizzle each tart with olive oil and season with fleur de sel and black pepper.
Place in the oven and bake for 30 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through baking. The tarts should be golden brown and the pastry crispy.
Remove from the oven and place pastries on a cooling rack. Top with the finely grated cheese, a drizzle of olive oil and the basil.