Taste of the Valley: C Casa restaurant is open at the Oxbow Public Market

C Casa's new restaurant at the Oxbow Public Market is open, adding a sit-down dining room and new menu adding to the popular taqueria, all in the space once occupied by Kitchen Door (opening downtown in June).

One of the first things owner Catherine Bergen did was to take down the doors that had closed the restaurant off from the marketplace hall, creating an open space that is as fresh and lively as the menu.

On one wall you'll find the taqueria menu for take-out orders and including all the items that earned C Casa a devoted following as well as annual Bib Gourmand awards from Michelin, denoting exceptional value for the the quality of the cuisine.

Bergen, originally from San Diego, had always wanted to parlay her love of Mexican cuisine into an exceptional taqueria, and this she did when the Oxbow opened in 2007. For her C Casa creations she sought out top quality ingredients and added in her own flair to serve up items like crab tostadas and grass fed beef tacos with organic embellishments.

Now, however, you have a choice. You pick up your taqueria take-out or you can sit down at a round table in one of the white leather chairs she brought in from Mexico, or you can find a place on redesigned deck overlooking the Oxbow Commons and you can order from a new menu that keeps true to Bergen's innovative takes on Mexican cuisine as well as the sterling quality.

"Chef (Ignacio Beltrán, a CIA grad) and I hunkered down and came up with what I think is a really fun menu," Bergen said last week at a media preview.

Fun, it is. especially if you begin with one of the C Casa cocktails, made with fresh squeezed juices, premium liquors and house-made mixers. Among the choices are a C Paloma, Prickly Pear Mexican Mule, Smoky Strawberry Negroni, a Guava Pisco Sour and the Holy Molé. There are also choices of the C Casa label wines, and other local wines and draft and bottled beer, as well as non-alcoholic options.

This being a group of journalists, we were hooked on the cocktails, and with the others were trying out the margaritas (choices of the CASArita, CASArita Ultima and the Blood Orange CASArita), I opted for the Oh My Mai Tai ($15) (house-infused pineapple rum, spiced rum, Trader Vic's macadamia nut liquor and C Casa punch) and was so absorbed in enjoying it, I missed the part where we were ordering food.

No worries, my companion journalists were on the job, and in short order, our table was filled with house made guacamole and chips, ($16) and a wonderfully light and crisp frito mixto, ($21), the result of using rice flour rather than wheat. It includes jalapeños and olives as well as the traditional vegetables and calamari and is served with a citrus aioli.

Other shareable options include an artichoke queso fundido ($16), mesquite roasted wings ($19) Nachos Not! (house chips with pico de gallo, goat cheese chipotle aioli, and a choice of chorizo-goat cheese black beans or white beans or half and half) ($15) and mesquite grilled street corn ($10).

For lighter fare, C Casa offers salads, fish tacos, the C Burger (beef and chorizo) and inventive "torizzas," a Mexican pizza served on tortilla with seasonal toppings.

The tortillas, like all of C Casa's creations, are gluten-free.

We sampled the entrees, including duck confit enchiladas ($29), the wood grilled Atlantic salmon, ($32) and a vegan chili verde tofu, ($20), all artfully embellished and presented.

The salmon is achiote rubbed, served on coconut infused forbidden rice, with roasted corn, zucchini, red bell pepper and guajillo chile beurre blanc.

The duck confit (house-made) enchiladas come with a spring salad, Oaxacan cheese, scallions, chorizo, goat cheese black beans, roasted tomatillo and avocado salsa and lime crema.

And the tofu chile verde with its shitake and oyster mushroom, sweet peppers, caramelized onions, and roasted poblano and tomatillo sauce could tempt the most adamant carnivore.

Other items now on the menu include mole pipian lamb shank ($39), bison chile relleno ($28) and a wood-grilled pork chop ($36).

Sides include white corn grits ($7), cilantro cumin rice ($4), chorizo goat cheese black beans ($6) and heirloom roasted potatoes ($11).

It appears that Berger has, again, hit on a winning combination of flair, fun, and flavor, not to mention fine quality.

All reasons to return soon and try another of those cocktails.