Taste of the Valley: Chef José Andrés in Napa, and a benefit for chef training

The training academy helps people who have struggled with homelessness and substance abuse to develop kitchen skills to work in local hospitality industries while instilling professionalism, confidence and dignity.

The Raymond event features a culinary walk-about beginning at 5:30 p.m. New this year to Out of the Fire, but not new to the work of The Salvation Army, is Chef Seth Stowaway of the much anticipated Osito restaurant, live-fire tasting menu, opening this fall in the San Francisco Mission District. Stowaway has been forthright with his own drug addiction issues and found a path to recovery through his culinary work.

This Academy director is executive chef Paul Fields Fields, who has now instructed more than 70 students and is in the 12th program session. “It costs us about $10,000 to fund a student or 'fund-a-chef' as our fundraising program is called," Fields said, "and each year we continue to expand our supporters by sharing these real-life stories of turn-around, recovery and redemption”. The Culinary Training Academy also includes up to two years of housing for graduates, ensuring stable addiction recovery and job growth.