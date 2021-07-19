 Skip to main content
Taste of the Valley: Chef José Andrés in Napa, and a benefit for chef training
Taste of the Valley

Taste of the Valley: Chef José Andrés in Napa, and a benefit for chef training

  • Updated
Jose Andres

Chef and humanitarian Jose Andres will be at BottleRock Napa Valley 2021. 

 Submitted photo

Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, will be the featured chef in the BottleRock Platinum Lounge for the 2021 festival.

Named one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” in both 2012 and 2018, awarded “Outstanding Chef” and “Humanitarian of the Year” by the James Beard Foundation, and nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, Andrés is an internationally-recognized culinary innovator, New York Times bestselling author, educator, television personality, humanitarian, and chef/owner of ThinkFoodGroup.

 “José is obviously an incredible chef, but he’s also one of the world’s most impactful humanitarians," said Justin Dragoo, partner, BottleRock Napa Valley. "We can’t think of anyone in the culinary arts who has more positively affected global change in hunger, poverty and human rights. We are proud to be associated with Chef Andrés and all he represents.”

In 2010, Andrés formed World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that provides smart solutions to end hunger and poverty by using the power of food to empower communities and strengthen economies.

His team served more than 3.6 million meals to the people of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, and has since delivered more than 60 million meals to people in need in the wake of natural disasters, humanitarian crises, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrés’ work has earned awards and distinctions including the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Association of Culinary Professionals and the 2015 National Humanities Medal, one of 12 distinguished recipients of the award from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Chef Andrés’ culinary creations will be featured alongside artisanal cocktails created and served by mixologist Scott Beattie, world-class wines and wine demonstrations selected and served by a team of master sommeliers, and signature craft beers.

Fans still looking for sold-out BottleRock tickets can visit lyte.com/bottlerocknapavalley. Visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com to sign up to receive email notifications.

Out of the Fire 

The Napa Salvation Army Culinary Training Academy announces its return of Out of the Fire, an in-person evening event featuring guest chefs, an online auction and live music, that is focused on raising awareness and funds for its students in the culinary training program.

This year, Out of the Fire has expanded into a two-night experience with night one, Wednesday, Aug. 18, planned at Raymond Vineyards in Rutherford, and night two, Thursday, Aug. 19 taking place at the all-new Historic Theatre in Yountville, showcasing Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Zach Williams. 

The training academy helps people who have struggled with homelessness and substance abuse to develop kitchen skills to work in local hospitality industries while instilling professionalism, confidence and dignity.

The Raymond event features a culinary walk-about beginning at 5:30 p.m. New this year to Out of the Fire, but not new to the work of The Salvation Army, is Chef Seth Stowaway of the much anticipated Osito restaurant, live-fire tasting menu, opening this fall in the San Francisco Mission District. Stowaway has been forthright with his own drug addiction issues and found a path to recovery through his culinary work.

This Academy director is executive chef Paul Fields Fields, who has now instructed more than 70 students and is in the 12th program session. “It costs us about $10,000 to fund a student or 'fund-a-chef' as our fundraising program is called," Fields said, "and each year we continue to expand our supporters by sharing these real-life stories of turn-around, recovery and redemption”. The Culinary Training Academy also includes up to two years of housing for graduates, ensuring stable addiction recovery and job growth.

Supporters of the Academy include Celeste and Robert White of Napa, who is part of a public charity called Lux Forum and will be opening the doors of the newly rebuilt Historic Theatre in Yountville for the Zach Williams concert. The Historic Theatre, relocated from Mare Island in 1950, is situated behind the Yountville Community Church. The Whites and their team have restored both buildings with the Theatre serving as a place to fulfill the mission of Lux Forum which is to connect intellectually curious people with spiritual ideas.

The concert evening, which begins at 7 p.m., is limited to 125 guests. Three levels of tickets are $100 to $500. 

For more information and to purchase tickets for the events, visit: napa.salvationarmy.org/napa/the-third-annual-out-of-the-fire/

