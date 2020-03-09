Taste of the Valley: Chef Roline Caspar leads a lumpia learning experience

Combine brown sugar, sesame oil, ground ginger and scallions in a medium bowl.

Add shrimp to the mixture and marinate for 20 minutes to an hour. Drain the shrimp and discard the marinade.

Place a shrimp in the center of a wrapper, leaving the tail out on the long side of the wrapper. Bring the bottom edge of the wrapper up over the shrimp and fold one side over the other, rolling until you have made a small tube with the tail visible. Seal with an egg wash brush or water, using your finger tips.

Heat oil in a skillet or medium pan to 350 degrees. Fry the lumpia in batches, about 2-3 minutes or until it is crisp and brown. Transfer to a lined paper plate. Enjoy it while hot, dipped in your favorite sauce or ketchup.

A Greek-Inspired Brunch

Coming up next, chef Elena Sirignano will lead the preparation of a Greek-inspired brunch on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. On the menu are variations on classics like Greek Lamb Sausage, Spanakopita and Gravlax retooled for a relaxing, late-morning meal. The cost is $85 and pre-registration is required. Visit napavalley.edu to register for class #75987. The upper valley campus is 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The office is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 707-302-2452.

