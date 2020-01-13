{{featured_button_text}}
Ahwanee

The Ahwanee Hotel in Yosemite has its original name back and is offering Chefs' Holidays during January.

 Kristal Leonard photo

The Ahwahnee Hotle in Yosemite Valley, having regained the right to use its historic name after a court battle, is again offering its Chefs' Holidays through Jan. 31.

Throughout the month, chefs from around the U.S., take up residence in Yosemite for sessions that include chef-led cooking demonstrations, menu tastings showcasing featured restaurants’ specialties and a five-course dinner prepared by the headlining chef.

For more information, visit travelyosemite.com or call 888-413-8869.

