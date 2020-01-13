The Ahwahnee Hotle in Yosemite Valley, having regained the right to use its historic name after a court battle, is again offering its Chefs' Holidays through Jan. 31.
Throughout the month, chefs from around the U.S., take up residence in Yosemite for sessions that include chef-led cooking demonstrations, menu tastings showcasing featured restaurants’ specialties and a five-course dinner prepared by the headlining chef.
For more information, visit travelyosemite.com or call 888-413-8869.