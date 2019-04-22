The following classes will be offered during the week of April 22-28 at the CIA at Copia in Napa.
— Wednesday, April 24
The History of Napa Valley in Eight Glasses, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6 – 7:30 p.m., $60.
Learn the rich history of the Napa Valley wine industry while tasting the wines of notable pioneers, made in diverse soils, and unique micro-climates.
— Friday, April 26
The Secret Wines of Napa Valley, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6–7:30 p.m., $50.
The diversity of climates, soils and winemaking talent allows Napa Valley to grow and produce over 100 different grape varieties for wine in a broad range of styles. In this class, we’ll taste six examples of wines that may become your new favorites, as you learn the stories of pioneers and visionaries from the nearly 180 years of Napa Valley wines. (21 and older only)
— Sunday, April 28
Handmade Dim Sum & Dumplings (hands-on class), Hestan Kitchen, 10 a.m. to noon, $95.
Learn the techniques to make popular dim sum dishes at home as you steam and deep fry the way to a delicious brunch-time meal.
Family Funday: Cakes and Cupcakes, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30–2:30 p.m., $15.
This sweet class explores two favorite desserts: cakes and cupcakes. Learn how to make beautiful, multi-leveled cakes with perfectly smooth buttercream, delicious fluffy cupcakes—and even homemade sprinkles.
Fun for ages 4 and older. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child. Parents and guardians are responsible for the supervision and behavior of minors while on a CIA campus or in attendance at a CIA-sponsored classes.